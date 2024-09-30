Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag continues to block out all the noise over claims he could soon face the sack but has come clean on the double objective he must achieve this season to avoid the axe falling and with the favourite to take over his job now emerging.

The Red Devils find themselves down in 12th place in the Premier League table and nearer the relegation zone, points-wise, than they are the top four following Sunday’s embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Tottenham at Old Trafford. And while Bruno Fernandes’ red card made their task virtually impossible, Manchester United were already on their way to defeat and with their display reflecting badly on their stricken manager.

That has led to renewed calls Ten Hag is facing the sack at Old Trafford, with several pundits hitting out at their display and with Robbie Savage claiming the club now has a ‘big decision to make this week’.

Any decision to remove him from the hot-seat will likely hit United in the pocket, with the club having not only stood by their man over the summer, but also in handing him a new one-year deal.

Having been asked if he set a target for the season by minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Ten Hag has hinted he will need to qualify for the Champions League this season and win a trophy in order to keep his job.

“It is never spoken of now you ask me the question – but what I think is we have to succeed,” Ten Hag told the media.

“We have to win trophies, that is what this club stands for. This club also has the ambition to play on the highest platform and we want to achieve the Champions League. We have two routes, one is through the Premier League and one is through the Europa League.”

Despite those claims, Ten Hag is now the favourite to become the next Premier League manager to lose his job and with current assistant maanger Ruud van Nistelrooy the overwhelming favourite to replace him, certainly on a short-term basis.

Ten Hag accepts Man Utd judgement as Rio tears into team for Spurs loss

Ten Hag has also made a fresh plea to be given time to turn around the Man Utd ship and is adamant he has “done a good job” in charge of the Red Devils during his 26-months at the helm.

He also accepts the scrutiny while at Man Utd is fiercer compared to other clubs and admits the pressure is on him every time the club fails to win.

“I think they (the players) will be judged every game – and that’s normal. Everyone, for every game, expects United to be winning. We know that. It isn’t a secret for anyone.

“When you are in this club you have to deal with this factor – and we do.

“But we know also that, with all respect, young players, a young squad, a new team takes some time. We are going in a good direction, I think, in the last couple of weeks in many aspects of football. Now it’s about being more efficient and scoring more goals because that will win you games.”

TEAMtalk revealed last week that sacking Ten Hag was now ‘just a matter of time’ with the club were already looking into some potential replacements.

The manner of Sunday’s performance will surely only ramp up those claims further and increase the pressure on United to act.

Nonetheless, a number of former players and pundits have torn into the Red Devils in the wake of Sunday’s loss, with Rio Ferdinand perhaps the most vocal.

“This ain’t a good story, vibe, reaction to an absolute [swear word] poor performance. Powderpuff, embarrassing… no real idea, no real fight. [In the] second half a little bit of a fight here and there but a distinct lack of quality. I could go on,” he said on his ‘Rio Ferdinand Presents’ YouTube page.

“The red card shouldn’t be an excuse for anybody at Man Utd now. We were terrible, we were terrible to watch, it was a terrible representation of what we are right now.”

Bruno sorry for red card / Man Utd cleared to sign striker from Arsenal

Meanwhile, captain Bruno Fernandes has issued a heartfelt apology for the red card he was issued three minutes before half-time against Spurs that left United with a mountain to climb in the game.

However, in insisting the dismissal was harsh, he told Sky Sports: “Nobody wants to be sent off, it’s not a good feeling. I didn’t go with the studs, it’s never a red card. Even James Maddison when he gets up he said it’s not a red card.

“If this is a red card we have to look at many other incidents. It is a foul, there is not much contact, if he [the referee] wants to give me a yellow I agree. I don’t understand why VAR doesn’t call him to the screen.”

Elsewhere and in better news for United, the Red Devils have been granted full permission by the Premier League to finalise the signing of teenage striker Chido Obi-Martin from Arsenal, with Fabrizio Romano explaining all on the imminent deal.

It’s also been claimed that Ten Hag and Co are looking to shake up their goalkeeper department amid claims United are looking to sign one of the most highly-rated stoppers in the Championship to increase the competition on Andre Onana’s shoulders.

Ten Hag record after six games in each of the last three seasons