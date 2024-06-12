Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘key factor’ in Man Utd keeping Ten Hag after FIVE managers ‘sounded out’

One of the main reasons Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has kept his job is his development of young players, as per Fabrizio Romano, while a separate source has revealed which coaches came closest to replacing him.

Ever since helping Man Utd win the FA Cup final on May 25, Ten Hag has been waiting to find out the result of an INEOS investigation into whether he should stay in his role. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Sir Dave Brailsford and Jason Wilcox have taken an in-depth look into everything that has happened over the last two years, which includes FA Cup and League Cup wins but also some poor Premier League results.

It looked like the 54-year-old was a dead man walking at one stage. Indeed, some outlets even claimed that Man Utd had decided to sack him regardless of whether the side won the FA Cup.

But on Tuesday night, David Ornstein stated that Ratcliffe and Man Utd had decided to stick with Ten Hag. There will even be talks about a contract extension, which few fans will have seen coming.

DON’T MISS – Man Utd transfers: TEN top stars from Euro 2024 being hunted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Ornstein wrote on social media: ‘Erik ten Hag to stay as Manchester United manager. MUFC end-of-season review culminated with decision to keep 54y/o in position. After talks today Dutchman will remain at Old Trafford [and] hold negotiations over [a] contract extension.’

According to Romano, Ten Hag is ‘happy’ with Man Utd’s decision, even though it took the club what felt like an age to reach their conclusion. He has ‘no personal issues’ with the long review and is fully focused on the Man Utd project.

The journalist adds that Ten Hag’s role in improving youngsters such as Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo was a ‘key factor’ in Man Utd opting to keep him on board.

Man Utd want to keep following that path with Ten Hag at the helm and ‘trust young players’ to aid them get back to the summit of both English and European football.

Ten Hag news: Dutchman stays despite rival Man Utd talks

Another reporter, Dharmesh Sheth, states that Man Utd ‘sounded out’ all of Gareth Southgate, Thomas Tuchel, Thomas Frank, Kieran McKenna and Mauricio Pochettino when they were uncertain if they would stick with Ten Hag.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan that Man Utd were most keen on Tuchel and Pochettino, but as they could not get either manager, they were forced to keep Ten Hag.

Man Utd officials believe the former Ajax boss can do a better job at Old Trafford next season – particularly in the league – with a more stable hierarchy above him. The Red Devils also want to vastly improve the first-team squad this summer with some eye-catching deals.

READ MORE – Man Utd striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window