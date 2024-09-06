Ten Hag ‘orders’ Man Utd to sign ‘perfect’ Juventus man after failure to solve problem position

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly ‘ordered’ the club to sign a Juventus left-back, after the Red Devils failed to source a new player in the position over the summer.

Ten Hag has seen a number of problems at left-back during his time at United. Tyrell Malacia was not seen for all of last season, while Luke Shaw also spent a period on the sidelines.

That meant that, at times, centre-back Victor Lindelof was shoved out wide.

Currently, both Malacia and Shaw are out of action, and Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot have occupied the left side of the defence in their absence.

While linked with a few left-backs in the summer window, United did not make attempts to sign any.

They did sign right-back Noussair Mazraoui, which means while Dalot is out on the left, there is a very competent player on the opposite flank.

But it seems Ten Hag wants an actual left-back in the side.

Of late, United have been linked with Juventus man Cabal, who only joined them this summer, and has played three games for his new side.

DON’T MISS: The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Ten Hag demands Cabal signing

Having cost in the region of £10million, it’s said the defender – who can play as a centre-back as well as a left-back – would command a fee of £25million.

El Nacional suggests Ten Hag is willing to pay that in order to get Cabal through the door.

In fact, it’s said he has ‘ordered’ United to do so, having ‘become obsessed’ with the defender.

It is believed attempts to recruit him will be made at the next available opportunity.

United could have next Evra

Ten Hag is said to believe that Cabal ‘fits perfectly’ into how he wants his side to play.

He is said to be hopeful that the 23-year-old can make the left flank ‘his own for a long time, as Patrice Evra once did’.

The left-back position has not been fully nailed down since the French legend left United after 379 appearances, in 2014.

Whether or not Cabal, who has played less than 100 senior games in his career, can do so remains to be seen, but Ten Hag is seemingly hopeful that could be the case.

READ MORE: Joshua Zirkzee next: Ranking every player Man Utd have signed from Serie A from worst to best