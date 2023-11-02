Ten Hag ‘out of his depth’, as Man Utd sack talk heats up amid ‘tactically inept’ performances

Erik ten Hag is under mounting pressure at Manchester United and former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has done little to help the Dutchman, labelling him ‘out of his depth’ and also slamming the Red Devils’ ‘tactically inept’ displays.

Man Utd have had a very poor start to the season. They have won five and lost five of their 10 Premier League games so far, putting them in eighth place. They are five points behind the top four and are already facing a big challenge to even qualify for the Europa League, with the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Brighton all ahead of them.

In the Champions League, Man Utd sit third in Group A, behind leaders Bayern and second-placed Galatasaray. They managed to scrape past Copenhagen on October 24 to keep their UCL qualification hopes alive, winning 1-0 thanks to a Harry Maguire header and a dramatic late penalty save from Andre Onana.

Despite that win, Ten Hag’s men did not put in a totally convincing performance, and they were also lacklustre in their 2-1 victory against winless Sheffield United the game before.

The pressure has really started to pile on Ten Hag following Man Utd’s consecutive 3-0 losses to rivals Manchester City in the league and Newcastle in the League Cup on Wednesday night.

Gary Neville has admitted he is ‘worried’ the former Ajax boss could be sacked by Man Utd chiefs. TEAMtalk understands that Ten Hag is at risk of losing the dressing room, with several players thinking that he has favourites such as Antony.

Murphy, who made 249 appearances for Liverpool between 1997 and 2004, has now weighed in on Man Utd’s predicament. He thinks Man Utd are ‘a million miles off it’, and a large part of that is down to Ten Hag – not just the Glazers.

“United have gone backwards. There are some mitigating circumstances that need to be taken into account, the off-the-field stuff Ten Hag has had to deal with would be a struggle for any manager,” the pundit said on talkSPORT (via talkSPORT’s live blog, 02/11 at 12:37).

Man Utd ‘a million miles off it’, says Danny Murphy

“That said, on the pitch they are looking a million miles off it, and there is only one person who deals with that and should take the blame for that, and that’s the manager.

“The players have to take some [blame], but ultimately the manager is the one who dictates the work ethic, the tactics, the tempo, the energy, the behaviour, or lack of it in terms of petulance, he dictates all of that.

“Irrelevant of what’s going on with the ownership, that does not affect what he’s doing on the training pitch.

“They are tactically inept, they are physically poorer than most of the teams they play against and I can’t see what Man Utd are trying to do, and I’m really looking.

“Any time they play anyone decent they get done, because they’re too easy to play against. I think Ten Hag is out of his depth and it’s not going to work.”

While Neville consistently blames the Glazers for Man Utd’s problems, as they have employed the wrong people to lead the club, Murphy is right in that Ten Hag must now start to take a majority of the blame.

Man Utd have backed him in several transfer markets, spending big money on some of his favourite players such as Lisandro Martinez, Antony and Casemiro. However, Man Utd are way behind the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal, City and Liverpool.

If Man Utd lose both of their upcoming games against Fulham and Copenhagen, then Ten Hag will probably need to start looking for a new club. But whoever comes in to replace him will certainly not have an easy job, as Man Utd are a mess right now.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Jassim could leave Man Utd embarrassed by purchasing a stake in one of their English rivals next, as per a report.