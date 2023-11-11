Ten Hag overruled Man Utd chiefs to pull plug on elite goalkeeper transfer in favour of Onana snare

Erik ten Hag reportedly overruled Manchester United chiefs who wanted to sign Emiliano Martinez in the summer as he instead wanted Andre Onana.

It’s no secret that Ten Hag is a strong-willed manager that often gets what he wants. United winger Jadon Sancho can attest to that, as he’s still nowhere near the first team after the manager had him banished as a result of a feud between the pair.

It was also no surprise when David De Gea left the club in the summer when it became clear Ten Hag wanted to go in another direction.

De Gea played 12 seasons at United and made 545 appearances for the club, winning the Premier League golden glove in his final season.

He was in talks with United over extending his deal – which was due to run out in the summer – for some time, and those talks appeared at one point to be progressing well.

However, there were no guarantees that De Gea would have kept his no.1 spot, as Ten Hag began looking for new goalkeepers.

He landed on Inter Milan goalkeeper Onana – having managed him at Ajax – and De Gea walked out the door.

However, United could have had an arguably better goalkeeper in their ranks were it not for Ten Hag’s interference.

Ten Hag snubbed Martinez for Onana

According to the Independent, United chiefs wanted to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez, but the manager blocked the club from approaching the Villans.

That was as he was already sold on Onana because he had worked with him previously.

With his views being made clear, Ten Hag was allowed to sign his desired target rather than Martinez.

He snapped Onana up from Inter for £47.2million in total, and the Cameroonian has played in every game for the Red Devils so far this season.

Ten Hag may have made wrong choice

Onana has conceded 16 goals in the Premier League this season, and has been at fault for a few goals already.

United legend Gary Neville has suggested the goalkeeper being unsettled is hindering the club.

While it looked like a good choice to sign him given he helped Inter to the Champions League final with some top performances last season, Martinez would also have been a good option, and has a lot of Premier League experience.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper has held the no.1 spot at his club for three seasons, having kept 39 clean sheets for them in the Premier League, including 13 last season.

He was also recently named the best goalkeeper in the world for the year, being handed the Yashin Trophy at the recent Ballon d’Or awards.

He could well have been a great option, and Ten Hag might realise his mistake if Martinez signs for Inter to replace Onana, with a recent report suggesting the Serie A side have opened the bidding for him.

