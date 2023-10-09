Ten Hag plans major Man Utd January transfer splash for outstanding €50m-rated playmaker admired by Chelsea

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly considering a January move to sign Xavi Simons, with PSG eyeing a huge instant profit on the star they re-signed this summer for just €6m.

The Red Devils have started the 2023/24 campaign in indifferent form and sit in 10th place after four wins and four defeats from their eight games played so far. For a Manchester United team that finished third last season and for who big things were expected this time around, that clearly is not good enough.

As a result, Ten Hag already finds himself under intense pressure and linked with a return to his former club in the event that the axe falls.

With the club also having lost both their Champions League matches to date – conceding a whopping seven goals in the process – Ten Hag urgently needs an improvement in both form and results after the international break.

Indeed, their situation could have been significantly bleaker had Scott McTominay not stepped off the bench to turn around Saturday’s result at home to Brentford in dramatic fashion with two injury-time goals to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Had they lost the match, United would have been in 13th place as opposed 10th where they currently find themselves.

All the same, Peter Schmeichel is far from convinced and suggests Ten Hag may still be in danger of the sack at Man Utd after branding the performance ‘terrible’.

Nonetheless, Ten Hag still has the faith of the United board and will hope to further reinvest in his squad when the January window opens for official business in just 84 days time.

As a result, United are already scouring the market for would-be signings.

Man Utd eye swoop for Xavi Simons

To that end, Ten Hag’s wish to further strengthen his defence is well documented and another centre-half will be high on his list of objectives once the winter window opens.

However, it is also reported that Ten Hag though is also keen to bolster his creative midfield options too with the club struggling to unlock the tighest of defences this season. Indeed, United have scored just nine goals in their eight Premier League games to date, having struggled both on the wide areas – in light of issues surrounding both Jadon Sancho and Antony – as well as through the middle with Bruno Fernandes’ influence seemingly on the decline.

As a result, reports in Spain claim Ten Hag is taking a strong interest in PSG playmaker Xavi Simons, who this season is plying his trade on loan at RB Leipzig.

The Ligue 1 giants activated a bargain €6m clause to bring the 20-year-old Dutchman back to Paris this summer after his astonishing season with PSV Eindhoven last time out.

During his time in the Eredivisie, Simons scored 22 goals in all competitions and added a further 12 assists along the way. Unfortunately for PSV, the lowly clause in his deal meant PSG were always likely to bring him back to the club, where he initially made 11 appearances between 2020 and 2022.

However, rather than bringing him back to play him in their side, PSG’s decision looks purely for business purposes only, with the Ligue 1 giants quickly offering him out on loan to Leipzig.

Now though it claims they are open to his possible sale, maybe even as soon as January, with Ten Hag reportedly leading the charge.

Chelsea could rival Man Utd for Xaxi Simons

Per the report, they would reportedly listen to offers of around €50m (£43.3m) for the five times capped Netherlands international, who has three goals and four assists from seven Bundesliga appearances to date.

And while he may not be a top priority for United just now, they could be forced to act quickly with Chelsea also reportedly hot on the player’s trail too.

The Blues have been no strangers to snapping up the continent’s best stars and it would come as no surprise were they to make a counter move of their own for Simons.

Ironically, Leipzig brought in Simons as a direct replacement for Christopher Nkunku, who departed the Bundesliga outfit for Stamford Bridge this summer.

However, the £52m signing is yet to appear yet for Chelsea with the France star still recovering from a serious knee injury sustained in pre-season.

Nkunku is expected to have a big impact at Chelsea when he is fully recovered, but with no timescale on his return, Mauricio Pochetttino could reportedly look to Simons as a signing in the meantime to add cover and competition to his ranks.

