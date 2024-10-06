Ten Hag questioned again as Paul Scholes goes to town on Man Utd ‘recruitment mess’

Paul Scholes lashed out at Manchester United’s “recruitment mess” under Erik ten Hag and also outlined his concerns about summer signing Joshua Zirkzee following Sunday’s goalless draw at Aston Villa.

The Red Devils travelled to Villa Park needing a strong performance and result after a heavy defeat to Tottenham last weekend and then being held to a 3-3 draw by Porto in the Europa League in midweek when they were 2-0 up.

A much-changed United side were at least resolute at the back as they struggled to create much in attack, with Bruno Fernandes going closest with an effort which struck the crossbar.

And speaking afterwards, Scholes had a dig at the club’s recruitment since Ten Hag took charge, telling SuperSport: “It’s a ridiculous amount of money and some of them can’t get in the team!

“You think of Ugarte coming into the club who was supposed to change the way the midfield was… he didn’t play him.

“De Ligt, £50m and he didn’t play him. Jonny Evans has come in at 36 years old instead of him.

“[Lisandro] Martinez, Ten Hag brought him into the club. What’s he thinking today? Jonny Evans is playing, Maguire started, [Victor] Lindelof comes on before him.

“It’s just a recruitment mess really.”

Scholes baffled by Man Utd spending

Scholes was particularly critical of United’s spending when it comes to the forward areas, with the addition of Zirkzee particularly baffling.

The Red Devils legend added: “In forward areas especially, I just don’t think the quality is there.

“We go back to the most successful teams, they’re capable of scoring goals. What have we scored? Five goals in seven games.

“Now we had three or four forwards who could get you 20 goals so you’re looking at 80 goals a season there and I just don’t see that in the forward line at Manchester United.

“Look, [Rasmus] Hojlund does alright but is he gonna score you 20 goals? I don’t think so.

“Zirkzee… what is he? Is he a No.9 or a No.10? Is he going to get you 20 goals? I don’t think so.

“I think they’re relying more on hope than actual proven quality and they spent so much money as well.”

In terms of what the result does for United going forward and for Ten Hag, given the heavy scrutiny of his position, Scholes added: “It’s a point for United, going to a tough ground under a lot of pressure.

“I never really felt like they went there to try and win the game. It was more of a survival tactic more than anything.

“But from everything we’ve said before the game, United were quite tough to play against today and you have to take into account the midweek fixtures.

“Villa had a big lift from Bayern Munich, winning that game, big atmosphere and they struggled to really live up that today. You could see they probably suffered a bit.

“For Manchester United, it’s difficult to go away in Europe on Thursday night and it was a tough game against Porto with ten men for some of the game so I think the game probably reflected the midweek that both clubs had.”

In other United news, a remarkable report has claimed the Red Devils are willing to wait until next summer in order to lure Liverpool icon Xabi Alonso to Old Trafford as Ten Hag’s replacement.

Ten Hag’s position as manager of Man Utd is once again under serious threat. Just three wins from United’s first 10 matches has amped up the pressure on the Dutchman.

And according to a bombshell report from Spanish outlet Todofichajes, Man Utd aim to stun bitter rivals Liverpool by bringing Reds great Xabi Alonso in as Ten Hag’s successor.

Meanwhile, according to the latest reports from Spain, Liverpool are considering what would be a controversial move for former Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood is said to have emerged on Liverpool‘s radar as they continue to plan for the potential exit of legendary figure Mo Salah at Anfield.

