Ten Hag rates Leny Yoro deal and INEOS’ Man Utd transfer focus as new boy reacts to ‘incredible’ debut

Manchester United claimed their first win of pre-season on Saturday by beating Rangers 2-0 in Edinburgh, with recent signing Leny Yoro making his first appearance for the club and Erik ten Hag reacting to how the club have been acting in the transfer window so far.

After starting their pre-season schedule with a loss to Rosenborg on Monday, Man Utd got back to winning ways thanks to goals from Amad Diallo and Joe Hugill. Notably, new signing Yoro made his debut for the club, just two days after his arrival from Lille was confirmed.

Yoro appears to have made an impression in training already and got up to speed quickly on the pitch too, with Ten Hag saying before Saturday’s game how comfortable the 18-year-old is looking already.

“We are so pleased we signed him,” Ten Hag told MUTV. “He’s a huge talent, and we’re really looking forward to working with him, to build him.

“You could see he’s a player straight on the pitch yesterday in the training drills, so comfortable.

“We’re really excited about him.”

Yoro’s first-half outing only added to the enthusiasm Ten Hag has for the new player at his disposal. And in general – with Yoro being United’s second signing of the summer after striker Joshua Zirkzee – the manager is glad his superiors have been proactive in the transfer window.

“It is very good,” Ten Hag said after the game. “We are on the front foot and being very proactive.

“Leadership have been very good – this is how we as United want to act. The earlier you get your players in, the more you can work as a team.”

Zirkzee and Yoro could soon be joined by a third new recruit, since Man Utd are being heavily linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Leny Yoro reacts to Man Utd debut

For now, though, Yoro is the centre of attention. And the Frenchman is just as enthusiastic about the start of his Man Utd career.

After making his debut, he said: “For me it was incredible. It was a really good game from the team. I’m happy with my performance and I hope we continue like that.

“My teammates helped me a lot and the staff made me very comfortable – on the pitch we are together so for me I’m happy.

“The fans are everywhere, they are really good with us. Of course lots were here for me and I thank them for their support.”

Man Utd’s next pre-season game will be in a week’s time against Arsenal as their US tour commences.

