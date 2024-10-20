Erik ten Hag has revealed his frustration that Manchester United decided to sell Scott McTominay against his will over the summer, with the midfielder now making a huge impression in Italy with Napoli.

The Scotland international joined the Serie A giants in what now looks an absolute bargain £25million deal during the summer transfer and has made an excellent start to life in his new surroundings.

The 27-year-old has already scored his first two goals for the club, while also notching an assist as Antonio Conte’s men sit top of the Serie A table after their first seven matches.

In contrast, United have had a nightmare start to the Premier League season but were at least able to get back to winning ways after a come-from-behind victory over Brentford on Saturday – leaving them sitting 11th in the table.

Ten Hag admits that he wanted McTominay to stay at Old Trafford over the summer and feels the club were forced into the sale to meet ‘bad’ profit and sustainability requirements.

“I’m very happy for Scott,” said the Dutchman. “As I said, when he left, I didn’t want this but that’s the rules the club had to deal with. The rules are, I would even say, bad, but that’s the situation created. It forced us to make this decision.

“He has Manchester United in his veins. He was so important for our team, he was at Manchester United for over 22 years. But unfortunately, it’s the rules. You have to discuss the rules to do sales and obviously homegrown players, academy players, bring more value.

“It’s not the right thing to do but for everyone, for all parts, it’s a good deal. For Scott, he is happy with it. Of course, for Napoli, a very good player but also for us.”

McTominay loving life in Naples but United bosses hammered for sale

McTominay, meanwhile, admitted at the time of the move that he was thrilled to take on a new challenge after such a long time at United.

Upon signing in Naples, he said: “Happiness is the best thing in life, and that is the only thing I concentrate on: try to be happy, with my family, my friends, my girlfriend … when you have a smile on your face you play better at football as well.”

Ten Hag’s sentiment was certainly a touching one but he did not explain why McTominay was not a regular starter in his midfield when United often struggled for any balance in that area of the pitch last season.

The likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen both struggled with their form and fitness, while loanee Sofyan Amrabat failed to make a major impression. Indeed, that left talented youngster Kobbie Mainoo as the only real consistent performer, despite McTominay often popping up with crucial goals and strong performances when given the chance.

And it’s fair to say that his exit was met with plenty of derision by fans and former players. Indeed, Premier League legend Gianfranco Zola was left flabbergasted by McTominay’s summr sale.

Speaking recently, the former Chelsea striker said: “I’m very surprised. I could not believe that Manchester United released him, to be honest.

“I don’t really know what’s the reason but obviously for Napoli it’s been a great deal.

“I think everybody loves him so far, he’s scored goals, performed very well, he left me a little bit dazzled, to be honest, I didn’t expect that. Obviously it’s a big thing for Italian football, he’s doing very well.”

Former West Ham striker Paaolo Di Canio also weighed in on the decision, telling Il Mattino in a recent interview: “I would go to those at Manchester United to arrest all the directors – how can you give away McTominay?”

IN FOCUS – McTominay makes dream Napoli start

The Scot has certainly settled well in Naples and will be looking to continue his impressive form when Conte’s men travel to Empoli on Sunday.