‘You can’t do that’ – Ten Hag reveals what he criticised Man Utd for in win over Everton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed what he criticised his players for at half-time of their win over Everton on Sunday.

Man Utd took an early lead at Goodison Park in sensational fashion when Alejandro Garnacho scored one of the best overhead kick goals ever seen in the Premier League.

However, Ten Hag’s side did not add to their scoreline until after half-time – and some harsh words from the Dutch tactician.

In his post-match interview, Ten Hag told Sky Sports: “The season is still long, but probably goal of the season [by Garnacho]. Also the build-up, it was not only the finish, was very good.

“We talk about being brave, dynamic and proactive. Clear, the finish is fantastic.

“In Copenhagen we had the example and it was another example of how this team can play and how you can quieten the crowd but make an impact on an opponent.

“Be brave, be proactive, be dynamic and that is what we showed in the first couple of minutes of the game.

“After the start of the game we were too easy-going and too comfortable. I criticised the team at half-time. They thought they were already there. You can’t do that.

“A game is 95, longer even with two times six minutes extra time, so you have to bring it 100 minutes on the pitch, initiative in and out of possession, everyone.

“Second half we did very well and we had the highest score this season.

“Our three offensive players scored. That’s very good. That’s what we need, that they go and score, because it will help us as a team.

“Absolutely it will give them confidence and they have to take this into the next game.”

As Ten Hag referenced, the next goals came from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Following a VAR check for a foul on Martial, Rashford’s goal was a penalty, which captain – and usual taker – Bruno Fernandes allowed him to take.

Ten Hag praises Fernandes leadership

It was a much-needed confidence booster for the England international, who has not been as productive in front of goal this season.

Asked if Rashford needed that goal, Ten Hag replied: “A lot.

“You see also how great captain Bruno is. He assessed his team-mate needed that goal.

“He has the confidence in Rashy, who is a very good penalty taker. As a team you need that leadership that you back each other, you cover each other and you keep each other confident, because you know that you need it to have a successful season.

“We have to go step by step. This is one step, so we’ll get ready for the next.”

Man Utd are sixth in the Premier League table after Sunday’s fixtures, still four points off the top four.

