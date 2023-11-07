Ten Hag rift with Man Utd superstar gets key Fabrizio Romano update amid stunning exit talk

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has moved to end speculation that Erik ten Hag has fallen out with Marcus Rashford, or that the forward might leave Old Trafford, stating that ‘there are no issues’ between the two Manchester United figures.

Rashford received criticism after it emerged that he had gone out partying just hours after Man Utd’s disappointing 3-0 loss to rivals Manchester City on Sunday October 29. The event was pre-planned to celebrate the winger’s birthday, and he did not miss any of Monday’s training session.

Despite that, Rashford annoyed Ten Hag with his actions. In a press conference, the manager said: “Yes, I am aware of it. I spoke with him about it. It’s unacceptable, I told him, he apologised and that’s it. For the rest it’s an internal matter.

“He’s very motivated to put things right. So, he makes a mistake, but that doesn’t say he’s not fitting in. I see him every day in training, what he’s doing, I know.”

Rashford did not start Man Utd’s next game, a 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the League Cup, though he did come off the bench for the final 25 minutes. He missed the 1-0 away win at Fulham on Saturday with a knock. On Monday, he hit back at reports he might leave Man Utd, responding: “Please STOP spreading malicious rumours.”

There have been rumours that Ten Hag might have fallen out with Rashford over the partying issue. After all, Ten Hag has already banished Jadon Sancho from the team as the pair have failed to resolve their differences.

Tim Sherwood has even suggested that Rashford might consider a switch to Man Utd’s rivals City, and that Pep Guardiola ‘would take him’.

Romano has now attempted to calm the situation by providing a promising update on the relationship between Ten Hag and Rashford.

Fabrizio Romano discusses Marcus Rashford situation

“Marcus Rashford knows Erik ten Hag was really important for him last season. Ten Hag and his coaching staff changed his career and then he signed a new long-term contract,” the journalist said in an interview with CaughtOffside.

“The last contact was from Paris Saint-Germain a year and a half ago, but since then there has been nothing.

“The relationship is really good – Rashford immediately apologised and there are no issues.”

It seems Rashford and Ten Hag will quickly move on from this problem and get back to focusing on Man Utd’s campaign. If the Red Devils are to have a successful season, then the Englishman needs to rediscover some of his fine form from last term. As things stand, Rashford has netted just one goal in 14 appearances.

Rashford is not the only big-name Man Utd star to be the subject of possible exit rumours. It has been claimed that club captain Bruno Fernandes is now a target for the Saudi Pro League, and a meeting with his agent could occur in the near future.

