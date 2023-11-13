Ten Hag to ruthlessly block January exit for misfiring Man Utd star despite unhappy fans losing patience

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly refusing to give up on struggling winger Antony and will not allow the player to move on in January.

The 23-year-old Brazilian attacker has been widely tipped to move on from the club in 2024 after failing to justify the hefty £85million fee he cost United just 18 months ago.

Red Devils fans have been hugely critical of the former Ajax man, with his lack of end product frustrating many and leading pundits and experts to also question how Antony still earns Ten Hag’s trust on a regular basis.

Antony has yet to contribute a goal or an assist in 12 appearances for the club in all competitions this season.

He did show signs of his quality last term when he notched eight times and laid on three others but this campaign has been a real struggle for the Brazil international.

The winger was, however, dropped to the bench for Saturday’s narrow win over Luton Town, with Alejandro Garnacho starting in his place.

But despite all his struggles, Football Insider reports that Ten Hag remains a ‘huge fan’ of Antony and has no intention of allowing the player to move on in the new year.

Jadon Sancho’s continued exile under the Dutchman means that Antony still has an important role to play for United going forward.

However, concerns remain that he is not producing the sort of performances his price tag and reported £200,000-a-week salary warrants.

Antony’s current contract runs until 2027, which leaves United in a strong position if they choose to sell. Although, at this stage, it’s highly unlikely that there will be many takers on his current form.

United will return to action on November 26 when they head to Goodison Park to face Everton in the Premier League.

