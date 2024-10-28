Man Utd announce Ten Hag sack as Van Nistelrooy steps up and big name re-emerges on manager wish list

Manchester United have confirmed the sacking of Erik ten Hag following Sunday’s 2-1 loss to West Ham United.

Jarrod Bowen’s controversial late penalty gave West Ham a much-needed win and condemned Man Utd to their fourth league defeat of the campaign in just nine games. The Red Devils are languishing in 14th place in the Premier League table, while they are also 21st out of 36 teams in the Europa League standings after drawing all three of their games so far.

Ten Hag survived over the international break, as the United hierarchy opted to give him more time, but results and performances have not improved since then and the club has now swung the axe.

In a club statement, United announced that assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will take over on an interim basis.

‘Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager’, it said.

‘Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

‘We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.

‘Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.’

Man Utd interested in several top managers

According to talkSPORT, previous managerial target Julian Nagelsmann is once again in with a shout of becoming the new United boss.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that United want to speak with Thomas Frank about taking up the Old Trafford hot seat. Although, it may be tough to prise him away from Brentford.

Former Chelsea coach Graham Potter and Eddie Howe of Newcastle United are in the frame too, with Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe particularly keen on appointing a British manager next.

Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim, meanwhile, is the bookies’ favourite following the excellent work he has done in Portugal. There have also been claims that United have spoken with Xavi after he left Barcelona at the end of last season.

Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel have been heavily linked with the job previously but are now out of contention. Southgate intends to take a break from management, while Tuchel has agreed to become the next England boss.

The French media have named Zinedine Zidane as a dream target for United, with their director Jean-Claude Blanc even having held talks with the iconic former midfielder.

But Zidane is unsure about managing in the Premier League as he does not speak English fluently.

Ten Hag fails to lead Man Utd back to very top