Ashworth tells Ten Hag changes that’ll save his Man Utd job amid INEOS ‘scrutiny’

Erik ten Hag has been told how to keep his Man Utd job

Manchester United chiefs Dan Ashworth, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Jason Wilcox have reportedly explained how Erik ten Hag can save his job at Old Trafford amid rising pressure on the Dutchman.

Man Utd fans were hopeful going into the new season as their club has been successful in the transfer market, having brought in Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and, most recently, Manuel Ugarte. But Ten Hag’s future as manager is already being discussed following a poor start to the Premier League campaign.

Man Utd beat Fulham in their first game of the 2023-24 season but have since lost to both Brighton and rivals Liverpool. The defeat to Liverpool on Sunday was particularly worrying as Arne Slot’s side carved Man Utd open with relative ease, while the midfield was largely non-existent.

Man Utd have reportedly put Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter on a three-man list of possible replacements for Ten Hag.

It has been suggested that the former Ajax boss will be given until Christmas to turn the situation around, though not all pundits are in agreement about his future.

On Thursday, Fabrizio Romano stated that the Man Utd hierarchy are still in support of Ten Hag, while there has now been an update from The Guardian.

They state that the style of play being implemented by Ten Hag is being ‘scrutinised’ by sporting director Ashworth, technical director Wilcox and part-owner Ratcliffe.

Club chiefs are particularly worried about the defence and midfield, which look very weak.

Ten Hag sack: Man Utd chiefs weigh in

In order to keep his job, Ashworth has told Ten Hag he needs to get his Man Utd side to dominate opposition teams rather than trying to hit them on the break.

Ten Hag is ‘safe for now’ as Man Utd will give him time to combat injuries and also get the new arrivals embedded into the squad.

But if there are no signs of improvement over the coming months, then it is likely Ratcliffe will swing the axe.

Slot has certainly done little to help Ten Hag’s cause. The new Liverpool head coach has immediately helped players such as Luis Diaz and Ryan Gravenberch to improve after just three competitive games.

Ten Hag, in contrast, still does not have a recognisable style at Man Utd even though this is now his third season with the club.

Roy Keane sends star advice

Meanwhile, former Man Utd captain Roy Keane has suggested that a change in role may see struggling midfielder Casemiro get back to his best.

“I wouldn’t be writing him off yet,” the pundit said. “His role in the team, if he gets back in and a couple of games under his belt, might be a bit higher up the pitch.

“The first thing we always say is, ‘he can’t get around the pitch’. But what we’ve seen going forward, he does have an eye for a pass. Set-pieces, how many times does he get his head on it?”

Keane added: “He’s come back and he’s lost a lot of weight, sometimes that can affect a player.

“Players becoming fitness freaks… you can go too far the other way. You still need that strength and power in the middle of the park.”

Casemiro has been tipped to leave Man Utd for Galatasaray amid a significant downturn in form, but the Brazilian has rejected such a transfer as he wants to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place.

