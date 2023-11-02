Ten Hag sack chances explode as Man Utd move for Zidane as one of two potential successors

Erik ten Hag is ‘on thin ice’ and at risk of being sacked by Manchester United who are actively exploring whether to appoint Zinedine Zidane or one other alternative, per a report.

The Dutchman has presided over a truly dismal start to the campaign. Man Utd have lost eight of 15 matches across all competitions. Their combined goal difference across those 15 matches stands at a troubling minus six.

Nonetheless, i news reported as recently as Monday that Ten Hag’s position as manager of Manchester United was safe.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is primed to assume full control of sporting matters at Old Trafford when his partial takeover is finalised. Ratcliffe’s faith in Ten Hag was labelled ‘seemingly unshaken’ despite the worrying start to the season.

However, a second successive 3-0 home defeat – this time to Newcastle in the EFL Cup – appears to have changed the situation.

According to the Times, Ten Hag is now ‘on thin ice’ and the club are actively ‘exploring alternatives’.

The newspaper claim a senior United source has told them Ten Hag is ‘at risk of being sacked.’

Two potential replacements are cited in the piece and both came under consideration when the club searched for a successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ex-Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and current Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim are the two names currently in the frame.

Zidane won two LaLiga titles and three Champions Leagues during two separate spells in the Bernabeu dugout. His exploits as a player are well known to all.

Amorim, meanwhile, has worked wonders at Sporting having guided the club to four major honours since taking charge in 2020.

Ratcliffe takeover complicates the situation

But complicating Man Utd’s decision-making process is the impending partial takeover by Ratcliffe. The British businessman will soon purchase a 25 percent stake in the club and that deal is expected to cross the line before 2023 is out.

The Times are keen to stress Ratcliffe’s top priorities when inserted at Old Trafford will relate to other ‘key positions such as chief executive, a sporting director and establishing a new football board.’

As such, and seemingly in keeping with many facets of Manchester United right now, the situation regarding the managerial position is clouded with uncertainty.

But what is clear is Ten Hag has never been closer to getting the sack at Man Utd than he is right now.

What’s more, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier on Thursday that there is growing unrest among senior United stars regarding several of Ten Hag’s decisions…

EXCLUSIVE: Ten Hag on the brink as senior Man Utd players question his tactics, substitutions and transfers