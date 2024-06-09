Ten Hag sack chances out of 100 revealed, as Ratcliffe selects next Man Utd manager and two reasons for delay emerge

The chances of Erik ten Hag being sacked by Manchester United are nowhere near as high as first thought, though that’s not stopped Sir Jim Ratcliffe from choosing his ideal next manager.

Few would dispute Man Utd endured a torrid campaign under Dutch boss Ten Hag. The Red Devils did lift a trophy when upsetting the odds to beat Manchester City and win the FA Cup, though what came before their Wembley heroics left a lot to be desired.

United finished eighth in the Premier League – their worst ever finish in the EPL era. Ten Hag’s men also bowed out of Europe prior to Christmas.

Various outlets have declared Ten Hag’s position is under serious threat, with some even stating he would be sacked irrespective of whether United won the FA Cup.

United’s hierarchy have been conducting a thorough review of the campaign and are mulling over whether to pull the trigger on Ten Hag.

A decision had been expected to arrive in the days after the FA Cup final, though we’re a fortnight on and Ten Hag is still none the wiser as to whether he’ll retain his job.

The Dutchman is understood to have sought clarity from United chiefs with regards to where he stands.

But according to trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano, Ten Hag’s chances of avoiding the axe are far higher than many have speculated.

Ten Hag sack chances are 50/50 – Fabrizio Romano

Writing for Caught Offside, Romano rated the chances of Ten Hag being sacked at 50/50.

While that may not come as overwhelmingly positive news to backers of Ten Hag, it is a vast improvement when compared to those that claimed his time was definitely up.

“This weekend is a very intense one behind the scenes at Man United, despite things being very quiet around the future of Erik ten Hag,” began Romano. “However, many things are happening,”

“I’m told that Man United are still talking to the representatives of other managers as the future of Ten Hag is still not safe as of right now.

“The Manchester club are yet to make a decision on their Dutch coach and are taking their time to make sure they make the right move. There are many people involved in this, including the board and the new co-owners.

“The situation is still 50/50 as we wait for Manchester United to make their final decision.”

Ratcliffe wants Gareth Southgate

In the event Ratcliffe and co do jettison Ten Hag, England boss Gareth Southgate is their No 1 target to fill the hotseat.

The 53-year-old is open to taking the reins at Old Trafford, though unfortunately for United, his appointment is anything but straightforward.

Southgate will not enter talks with United with Euro 2024 just around the corner. The belief is discussions over succeeding Ten Hag will not take place until England’s tournament has ended. As such, Man Utd may have to wait until mid-July before ramping up their pursuit.

The new Premier League season will be less than a month away at that stage. The summer transfer window will already be a month old.

It’s a far from ideal scenario for United, though if they’re determined to appoint Southgate, they may well exercise patience.

Of course, that means Ten Hag could remain in limbo for a while longer yet. The immediate unavailability of Southgate is understood to be one reason why Ten Hag’s future is yet to be officially resolved.

Furthermore, United’s FA Cup win has thrown another spanner in the works. From an optics point of view, sacking a manager who has just lifted his second trophy in two seasons has been made all the more unpalatable.

Furthermore, United have qualified for the Europa League through their FA Cup win and the cost of sacking Ten Hag has ballooned as a result.

Others under consideration if United steer clear of Southgate include Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Tuchel, Thomas Frank and recent Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino.

