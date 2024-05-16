Ten Hag sack chances revealed by trusted Man Utd reporter after contact made with shock replacement

The percentage chances of Erik ten Hag being sacked by Manchester United have emerged

The percentage chance of Erik ten Hag being sacked by Manchester United this summer has been revealed, while the club are conducting their due diligence having made contact with a surprise replacement.

It’s been a rollercoaster campaign for Man Utd, though most would agree there have been more downs than ups. The Red Devils crashed out of Europe altogether before Christmas and have suffered 14 defeats in the Premier League – a new club record in the EPL era.

Injuries have been a mitigating factor, while the hard-fought 3-2 victory over Newcastle on Wednesday gives United a chance of qualifying for Europe.

Winning the FA Cup is another route into Europe and according to a fresh update from the Guardian, lifting that trophy would enhance Ten Hag’s chances of avoiding the sack.

Pressure is mounting on the Dutchman who has received stinging criticism for his ‘kamikaze’ tactics.

Man Utd are poised to embark on a new chapter under Sir Jim Ratcliffe who has already made major changes behind the scenes.

Omar Berrada will become the new CEO, Dan Ashworth the sporting director and Jason Wilcox has already begun work as the new technical director.

Speculation the change could extend to the managerial position is rife too, while the player exodus has already begun with the confirmed free agent departures of Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial.

Ten Hag sack chances ’50/50′

Whether Ten Hag stays or goes, according to the Guardian, is ‘finely balanced’. Indeed, their Manchester correspondent, Jamie Jackson, declared ‘the chances of the Dutchman keeping his job [are] thought to be 50-50.’

As mentioned, lifting the FA Cup will reportedly boost Ten Hag’s stock and enhance his chances of remaining in the dugout.

However, the flipside there is defeat at Wembley and perhaps a heavy loss at the hands of bitter rivals Manchester City could also reduce Ten Hag’s chances of avoiding the sack.

In the event Man Utd do pull the trigger, the report listed five candidates who Man Utd are giving consideration to.

The quintet are Gareth Southgate (England), Graham Potter (unattached), Thomas Tuchel (Bayern Munich), Thomas Frank (Brentford) and Kieran McKenna (Ipswich Town).

Man Utd contact Kieran McKenna

The last on that list is a known commodity to Man Utd given his prior experience as a coach at Old Trafford between 2016-21.

After initially serving as manager of their Under-18s. McKenna was promoted to Jose Mourinho’s assistant coach and also served in that same position under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

The Northern Irishman would go on to leave United when offered the Ipswich job in December of 2021.

McKenna helped the Tractor Boys win promotion to the Championship in the 2022/23 season and remarkably, they secured back-to-back promotions a fortnight ago.

The 38-year-old is understood to be under ‘serious consideration’ by United chiefs and contact between the club and manager has already been made.

Ipswich are determined to hold on to their prized asset who is contracted to Portman Road until 2027. As such, any raid will require a significant compensation fee be paid.

