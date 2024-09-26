Erik ten Hag is under increasing jeopardy of the Manchester United sack following the woeful 1-1 draw at home to FC Twente on Wednesday evening and with a new favourite emerging to take over – while the Dutchman has surprisingly already been touted for another job himself.

The Dutchman oversaw a rapid improvement in his first season at the helm, leading Manchester United to Carabao Cup glory and a third-place finish in the Premier League. But it has been pretty much downhill for him ever since, with only success in the FA Cup final sparing him from the sack at the end of last season following the club’s worst-ever finish of eighth in the Premier League and having picked up several unwanted records to boot.

And while minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe held talks with a couple of possible replacements, including meeting with former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in Monaco, United decided to stand by their man, even handing Ten Hag a new one-year contract extension as something of a show of faith.

However, just a matter of weeks into the new season Ten Hag is already feeling the heat, having only picked up three wins from their first seven games of the season.

Currently down in 11th in the Premier League, Wednesday night’s drab draw with FC Twente in the Europa League has once again seen question marks raised on his suitability to continue in the role.

And according to bookmakers Betfair, Ten Hag is now 11/10 to lose his job before Christmas Day, with his assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy the favourite to replace him at just 9/4.

He is just one name in the frame though, with Gareth Southgate and Tuchel also linked with the hotseat, while both Eddie Howe and Simone Izaghi have been touted as candidates over the last few days.

Ten Hag questioned after Twente comments as Man Utd boss is linked with new job

Ten Hag admitted after Wednesday’s dismal draw that FC Twente “wanted it more” – and that has to be concerning for Ratcliffe and Co as they consider the best course of action over the manager.

“I can offer mentality is very good from this team,” he said. “I saw in many games how high our work rate is, but today I have some criticism. It is not only the team, I have to look in the mirror as well. I am part of it. We have to be more clinical in such situations.”

He added: “It was the game of their life. They fought for every yard and we didn’t. Ninety-nine percent is not enough.”

That admission led The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell to state his surprise at the comments, suggesting to BBC Radio 5 Live that he is speaking like a man feeling the strain: “They’ve had really good moments this season. I guess if they are playing too many games this season, they are thinking they should ease off a little bit.

“I don’t know but Ten Hag seemed a bit frustrated by that and maybe he will reflect on the team that he picked and the substitutions he made. Maybe he could have made different changes.”

TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Gillan understands that United are still ‘open to change’ and would sack him if the right person came along, and as nearly happened in the summer.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has been backed to return to FC Twente in a directorial role if the axe were to fall on him at Old Trafford.

“I think it means a lot to him. He was a fan of the club,” former Twente teammate Boudewijn Pahlplatz told the Manchester Evening News.

“He still is, but as a young kid, he went also to first-team games, watching the games. The club is in his blood.”

Pahlplatz added: “Already a few years ago, I think maybe 10 years ago or something like that, he said ‘One day I’m coming back to FC Twente and then I will be the chairman’.”

Ten Hag had three spells at Twente as a player and also coached their Under-17s and Under-19s side before also working as assistant manager under Steve McClaren.

Ten Hag pushing to sign Italy star as shock links for ex-Tottenham man emerge

While Ten Hag is unlikely to walk away of his own accord, he continues to plan for the long term and the next phase of their squad rebuilding.

As a result, reports on Thursday claim Ten Hag is now fully backing a Dan Ashworth plan to move for Nicolo Barrela in 2025 – so much so that he has also now called time on his two-year pursuit to sign Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong.

Any deal for the Italy star though would not come cheap despite claims the Red Devils are willing to meet Inter’s minimum asking price for the midfielder.

Elsewhere, United have also been linked with a shock move to bring in Leicester’s former Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks in January.

We understand Christian Eriksen will leave United in 2025, potentially as soon as January, and Winks has been touted as a possible replacement.

Meanwhile, United are also among the suitors for Boca Juniors star Kevin Zenon, who can operate anywhere down the left flank.

That is a signing that makes sense given the injury issues still dogging both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, though competition for the Argentina U23 star comes from both Liverpool and Tottenham.

Ten Hag’s Euro record with Man Utd makes for bleak reading

Man Utd’s last nine European games under Ten Hag

With Ten Hag under the spotlight, his record with United on the European front certainly makes for grim reading, with just one win from their last nine matches now recorded across Europa League and Champions League matches.

Overall, Ten Hag has a woeful 16.7% win percentage record in the Champions League, playing six games, winning just one and suffering defeat four times. In those games, United have scored 12 goals but conceded 15.

He fares better in the Europa League, with a 61.5% win percentage record in the competition. Having now played 13 times, United – who reached the quarter-finals when they were beaten by Sevilla over two legs in the 2022/23 season – have won eight, drawn three and lost two. In that time, they have scored 22 goals and conceded 13.