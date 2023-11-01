Ten Hag sack: Cost of ruthless Man Utd decision revealed as report shares latest stance

A report has revealed that Manchester United would need to pay more than £15m to Erik ten Hag alone if they decide to sack him – but that would not be their only expense.

Ten Hag has been facing pressure after a turbulent start to the season for Man Utd. Most recently, they were outclassed by their rivals in a 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City. It means that after 10 matches in the new Premier League season, their wins and losses are split equally.

There has begun to be a focus on Ten Hag’s future in recent weeks, with his honeymoon period seemingly over. The looming investment into the club by Sir Jim Ratcliffe – who will take control of the football department – has also heightened the speculation about the manager’s position, though reports claim the Ineos chief has decided the Dutchman would be safe under his reign.

Nevertheless, the Daily Mirror has revealed the financial aspects that sacking Ten Hag would entail.

According to the report, Man Utd would have to give the manager a pay-off worth more than £15m, reflecting how much he would be due to earn from the remainder of his contract until 2025.

Furthermore, they would also have to pay off his backroom staff, since a new manager would want to bring in their own backroom team.

A third risk referred to is that whoever replaces Ten Hag might not be happy with some of the players he has brought in, thus forcing Man Utd back into the transfer market.

Ten Hag hoping for Man Utd revival

Ten Hag’s next opportunity to get Man Utd back on track comes tonight, when they face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup. The round of 16 tie is a repeat of last season’s final, which Ten Hag won to get himself some credit in the bank.

Man Utd could do with a boost from any direction at the moment, since they have also been stuttering in the Champions League. The resurgence of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have made the Premier League more competitive this season, as has Arsenal’s consolidation, which means Man Utd already have significant ground to make up.

Ten Hag already acknowledged recently that he is unable to get his Man Utd team playing like the Ajax one he enjoyed a more positive spell in charge of.

But he will have to quickly identify some sort of style he can impose upon his current squad to avert an underwhelming second season at the helm.

