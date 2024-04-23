New Manchester United chief Jason Wilcox will reportedly conduct an ‘audit’ into the suitability of Erik ten Hag as the club’s manager, while the search for a new boss is ramping up.

While Man Utd have reached the FA Cup final for the second year in a row, the manner in which they did it has incredibly put Ten Hag under yet more pressure. Man Utd once again showed their fragility as they squandered a three-goal lead in the semi-final against Championship side Coventry City.

Coventry almost completed one of the biggest comebacks in FA Cup history when Victor Torp netted in the final stages of extra time. But his goal was ruled out by VAR for offside, and Man Utd went on to win the subsequent penalty shoot-out.

After the game, Roy Keane said Man Utd should be ’embarrassed’ with the manner in which they won, while Ten Hag admitted his side ‘got away with it’.

The 54-year-old coach and his team will have done little to impress part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and new technical director Wilcox, both of whom were in attendance at Wembley.

As per an update from The Telegraph, Man Utd have now told Wilcox to look into all aspects of Ten Hag’s methods, including his training sessions, man-management and team selections.

DON’T MISS: FIVE Man Utd signings to keep Ten Hag in situ and turn Red Devils into major force again

Wilcox will closely monitor the Dutchman’s performance over the next month and also conduct interviews with players and other members of staff to find out whether he is the right man for the job.

Man Utd want Wilcox to find out whether the team has been underperforming mainly due to their injury woes, or if the players have lost faith in Ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag ‘on trial’ at Man Utd

Brutally, Ten Hag is ‘on trial’ over the next month as Wilcox will question whether he has the ‘credentials’ to manage a big club such as Man Utd.

News of Wilcox’s enquiry comes amid claims Man Utd are stepping up their efforts to find a managerial replacement.

On Monday, it emerged that Man Utd have initiated contact with Thomas Tuchel’s entourage.

It has since been claimed that Tuchel has ‘agreed’ to become the next Man Utd boss, should Ten Hag be officially sacked.

The German is loved at Chelsea after helping them win the Champions League in 2021, though he has always been eager to manage Man Utd if such an opportunity presented itself.

READ MORE – Ten Hag sack: Five left-field contenders to become next Man Utd manager analysed