Erik ten Hag is feeling the heat as pressure ramps up on the opinion-splitting Manchester United boss, but what do TEAMtalk’s readers and writers think the future should hold for him?

Man Utd are winless in their last three games and have only scored once in that time. Most recently, they were outclassed by Tottenham in a 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford, which has led some pundits to tear apart Ten Hag’s management.

Finding themselves in a lowly 13th place in the Premier League table after six games, Man Utd are already lagging behind compared to where they wanted to progress to after (somewhat begrudgingly) extending Ten Hag’s contract in the summer.

Their only wins since have been against Fulham, bottom-of-the-table Southampton and League One outfit Barnsley. While the internal line from the club is that they are working from the same page as their manager, it stands to reason that Ten Hag is under pressure.

But would sacking Ten Hag now be jumping the gun, or is it already overdue? It’s a topic that continues to divide fans and regular TEAMtalk visitors.

Should Ten Hag be sacked?

One of the main criticisms levelled against Ten Hag is the lack of clear identity displayed by his side from game to game. And if that doesn’t change rapidly in the next two before the international break, it could be curtains.

TEAMtalk editor James Marshment led the debate in our comments section, saying: “This team looks absolutely dead and buried and bereft of any ideas. We’re getting to the stage when a failure to act will be seen as gross mis-management from the owners too. Defeat in the next two (away at Porto and Villa) and I think he’s gone…”

But if he was to remain in charge, one reader raised the prospect of just how far Man Utd could fall.

User 1209017513 predicted: “United finally will go to RELEGATION UNDER TEN HAG.”

Similarly, posting prior to the Tottenham game, user Gmax wrote: “The earlier Erik Ten Hag is fired the better, he is arrogant and delusional. The team will be at the bottom of the league this season if no action is taken now.”

⏬ JOIN THE DEBATE – Have your say in the comments section below this article of whether – or when – you think Ten Hag will lose his job.

While it would be an unprecedented surprise to see Man Utd in a relegation battle, there seems to be widespread agreement that they are of no match for their competitors of a similar stature.

TEAMtalk sources shared on September 26 that Ten Hag was on borrowed time, and User 1701516043 responded: “He is not of the quality United need to bridge the gap between even Aston Villa let alone Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal who all have a better manager. Whether it’s the players or not it is the managers responsibility to get them playing. Millions spent on those players HE wanted have provided no improvement. When you consider his man management of players, Ronaldo, Sancho, the view from players must be negative towards him. After all the players form a bond, friendships etc and adverse effects trickle down to their belief and opinion of the manager.”

Fellow reader Sean Keegan added: “Have to say ten hag is a good manager for some team but as for united unfortunately ten hag isn’t the man to bring united back up we need someone to take united back to where they should be.”

But another reader, Kadir, contested the idea that Ten Hag would be capable of holding any other managerial post in the Premier League, stating: “Erik ten Hag has been a diabolical manager and not fit at all to manage any team in the EPL. Other managers who come in can get things done satisfactorily. But being at Manchester United, he shows no trait or pedigree to get things going. He always portrays himself to be blameless and only puts it on the players. YOU are the sum of problems, Erik, so be a man and own up before you are S A C K E D sooner than later.”

Ten Hag has also been criticised for his recruitment, having reunited with several of his former players but failing to get a tune out of many of them.

User 1701516043 commented: “Ten Hag did not improve van de Beek, he has done nothing for Antony, (OK he’s Brazilian) his favourite de Jong did not even want to come when he approached him. Is everyone missing something with ten Hag? The only missing link is ten Hag, his evolutionary progress as a manager has gone into reverse at United, he is Neanderthal around lesser Premier League managers.”

Who should the next Man Utd manager be?

The obvious question if the axe falls on Ten Hag is who will step into his shoes. As things stand, the favourite is Ruud van Nistelrooy to take charge on an interim basis.

The former United striker joined their coaching staff this summer, and having previously managed PSV in the Eredivisie, could take the reins at Old Trafford.

But does he really have the credentials to make such a leap into the main managerial position?

Our editor James commented: “Solskjaer Mk II? I’m maybe being a little cynical here, but I genuinely think the club need a fresh mindset and a new coaching staff brought in, if they are change their mentality and return to the top. Not sure RVN is that man!”

And reader Ron Lavi pointed to some alternative candidates who might be more suitable, stating: “1. RVN was an incredible goal scores. I don’t think he was ever a Head Manager. I don’t know about his communication skills with young talents.

2. I prefer to see McKenna (former MU Assistant). However he is doing a great job with Ipswich which is better than MU today.

3. Zigbe [sic], former Brighton. My choice

4. Wondering if there is a loyalty between Us and ETA”

READ MORE: Man Utd told to give Ten Hag a lifeline amid ‘madness’ sack claims as earliest date for Ratcliffe axing is named