Ten Hag sack to decide future of exiled Man Utd duo with Ratcliffe to allow Mason Greenwood return

Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho could both play for Man Utd next season

Erik ten Hag’s future is increasingly uncertain and TEAMtalk understands that his potential sacking will have ramifications for Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho at Manchester United.

Pressure continues to mount on the Dutch coach as the Red Devils sit in eighth place in the table – on track for their worst-ever finish in the Premier League era.

Greenwood‘s future will likely be one of the summer’s biggest stories. Events saw him banned from the club and subsequently loaned out to Getafe at the start of this season, where he has scored eight goals and made nine assists in 28 LaLiga appearances.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has vowed to take another look at his situation. TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Getafe are very interested in keeping him for another season and intend to open negotiations with Man Utd soon.

A decision will be made in the summer and Man Utd would prefer a sale rather than another loan for Greenwood, but TEAMtalk can reveal that they will NOT accept a cut-price fee and will only sanction his exit if a suitable offer is tabled.

If no club submits a suitable offer, we understand that the Red Devils will allow Greenwood to return to the squad, assuming Ten Hag is no longer there.

Atletico Madrid consider Greenwood move; Sancho in limbo

Atletico Madrid have been following Greenwood’s situation very closely and like Getafe, are planning to get in touch with Man Utd over a potential deal.

Juventus have also been heavily linked with the 22-year-old but TEAMtalk sources state that he has not been made a primary target by the Italian club, contrary to reports.

Juve’s priority for the summer is to sign a new midfielder, with Adrien Rabiot expected to leave as a free agent in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, some sources have suggested Aston Villa could be one of the Premier League clubs considering Greenwood as someone who could strengthen their squad, particularly given the anticipated farewell of Nicolo Zaniolo after his loan spell from Galatasaray.

Whether or not Ten Hag is sacked will also affect the future of Sancho. The manager banished him from the first team in September after their public bust-up, for which the winger refused to apologise.

Sancho has been on loan with former club Borussia Dortmund since January and has played a key role in helping them reach the Champions League final.

TEAMtalk can reveal that playing for Man Utd again next season is possible for the 24-year-old but again, only if Ten Hag is sacked.

Ratcliffe will not make a final decision on Greenwood or Sancho until the manager’s situation is resolved, but everything points towards a new boss taking charge at Old Trafford next term.

