Manchester United have been told to sack Erik ten Hag with immediate effect after pressure was cranked up on the Red Devils boss following defeat to Fulham and his comments in the wake of the defeat were classed as bizarre.

The Dutchman enjoyed an excellent first season in charge, steering the club to Carabao Cup glory, the FA Cup final and a third-placed finish in the Premier League. But it’s been a case of one step forward, several giant strides back this season, with Ten Hag leading Manchester United to their worst start to a season since 1930/31.

That woeful run of form had, at one point, seen the club lose an unacceptable 15 of their opening 30 matches to crash out of the Champions League – and Europe altogether – in embarrassing fashion – while also leaving them way off the pace in the race for a top-four finish.

A better run of form since the turn of the year had seen that pressure ease, with United unbeaten in eight matches and managing to close that gap to fourth-placed Aston Villa to just five points.

DON’T MISS ~ Next Man Utd boss: Seven contenders to replace Ten Hag in review should Ratcliffe wield the axe

However, a woeful home loss to the Cottagers, courtesy of Alex Iwobi’s injury-time winner, together with Villa’s 4-2 triumph over Nottingham Forest, leaves United a distant eight points adrift – and has seen the pressure-gauge severely cranked up on Ten Hag.

United could have some excuse with man of the moment Rasmus Hojlund absent through injury.

Nonetheless, in reviewing that loss in the immediate aftermath, Ten Hag felt his side were unfortunate to lose.

Ten Hag offers bizarre response to Man Utd loss

“We fought ourselves back into the game and we get a draw, and at that point, I think we deserved to win the game,” he said.

“Then in one loose moment, we lose the game. Of course, we are very disappointed about this, but we also have to move on, and we will do.”

However, pressure on his job is said to have cranked up as a result and some supporters feel United have gone backwards this season.

Snapping back at claims the axe may fall, Ten Hag has told supporters they “need to see the bigger picture” in comments that have since been branded both bizarre, delusional and misplaced.

He defiantly said: “We have seen lately we’ve done very good but had setbacks.

“We should have won this game because the team showed great character, we had slow starts in both halves.

“We lost some stability with Casemiro going off, we fought ourselves back, then we went for the win and by the end we let them slip away.

“We could have won this game, we should have won this game. We have to recover from this setback, look forward and do better.

“After one defeat, you have to see the bigger picture and it looks very good.

“We have to catch up in certain positions, cut the injuries back, we will have more balance.

“Also strengthen the squad in the windows, you see there are many good players, real high potential players, so they will be getting better and better.

“We are definitely going in the right direction, when we have the squad available we have a very good team.”

Man Utd told to sack Ten Hag

Per reports, United will consider Ten Hag’s future at the end of the season, once the dust has settled on their campaign.

But even the Dutchman knows he has a minimum target he must reach if he is to avoid speculation on his Man Utd future ramping up.

In the meantime, talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor reckons time should already be up for Ten Hag, calling him ‘delusional’ for his comments and about the direction the club is heading in under his leadership.

“Have you ever heard someone more delusional? When a manager is delusional like Ten Hag is sounding now, it is time to move him on.

“Come out and be honest, your team were dreadful. Every player through the whole 90 minutes. Eighth home defeat this season. ‘The team showed character to grab the equaliser.’ You winding me up?”

Agbonlahor added: “United have been getting away with bad performances and still somehow winning games, but today they got exactly what they deserved. Manchester United today were a disgrace to that football club.”

It was a similar story from Paul Merson, with the Sky Sports pundit also labelling United’s performance as “shocking”.

“Man United were shocking, I’m not exaggerating. Absolutely shocking,” Merson said on Sky Sports.

“You know, how they can think they can get in the top four. And what’s the point of getting the top four anyway? Just to get into the Champions League. They’re not going to win it. So what’s the point in being in it?”

Manchester United ‘won’t catch Man City’

New minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made clear his aims of catching Man City and Liverpool, commenting shortly after the confirmation of his £1.4bn purchase into 27.7% of the club: “We have a lot to learn from our noisy neighbour and the other neighbour,’ he said, referring to Man City and Liverpool. ‘They are the enemy at the end of the day. There is nothing I would like better than to knock both of them from their perch.”

Merson hit back though, laughing: “They’re a gilleon quid away!

“Honestly, I don’t know where they’re gonna catch up. Where he went, I want to take over Man City, whoa, pull it in to try and take over a couple of the others first.

“Do you know what I mean? You go in like, ‘I’m gonna take Man City over’. Just go right bang, wait there a minute, you know, over the next couple of years, we’ve got to try and catch them and then we’ll catch them. I mean, no chance.

“This is going to be very slow. This ain’t gonna be overnight. This is going to be very very slow. If Man United went and won the league in the next five years whoever’s the manager should get knighted.”

READ MORE ~ Next Man Utd manager: Serious Ratcliffe reservations see elite coach axed from running to replace Ten Hag