Ten Hag sack demand at Man Utd made as Noel Gallagher picks shock Premier League boss as successor

Erik ten Hag has been told he is out of his depth at a Manchester United team that has ‘had its day’ with Oasis singer-songwriter Noel Gallagher picking out a surprise Premier League boss who can “re-shape the club properly”.

Dutch coach Ten Hag enjoyed a solid first season at the helm, guiding Manchester United to a top-three finish, Carabao Cup glory and a place in the FA Cup final, where they could not halt Manchester City from taking step two towards a historic Treble.

However, this season, little has gone right for the Red Devils with nine defeats in 18 games giving Ten Hag a 50% defeat ratio so far, which threatens to end their Champions League involvement at the very first stage.

They are also five points adrift in a very open race for the top four in the Premier League, meaning a big improvement is needed if United are to overhaul the sides currently above them.

United’s struggles has only heaped the pressure on Ten Hag, whom has emerged as one of the favourites to lose his job in the Premier League.

Our exclusive that some senior members of the United squad were starting to question his tactics, substitutions and transfer decisions will not have helped Ten Hag’s cause.

And suggestions that the axe is waiting to fall with Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi tipped as a successor by a Liverpool icon only serves to heap further pressure on the United boss.

The Italian is one of several candidates tipped up as a possible successor should United decide to dispose of Ten Hag’s services. Alongside the Brighton boss, Zinedine Zidane and former Chelsea boss Graham Potter have also been mentioned in this feature.

Thomas Frank tipped to replace Ten Hag at Man Utd

However, rather than the usual suspect, singer, songwriter Gallagher – whose affection for their arch rivals Manchester City is well documented – has made clear he feels Brentford boss Thomas Frank is the gaffer they should target.

“United always seems to be a bit fractured to me and their fanbase is quite influential and it all breeds United at best treading water,” Gallagher said on talkSPORT.

“United need to get some people to lower the expectations in the short term and then get somebody like Thomas Frank to re-shape that club properly from the bottom up, otherwise there will always be this ‘we need to buy [Paul] Pogba, we need to buy [Alexis] Sanchez’ just to appease the fans for a couple of weeks.

“United from the outside, the owners don’t love the club, they don’t like it, they don’t respect what the fans have to say and they need real football people in there, real serious football people.

“The people at the top are not serious, City’s people are serious. United need to get serious and they’re not going to do that with the Glazers, because they’re in it for what they can get out of it.”

Whether Frank could be persuaded to ditch the safety of his position at Brentford remains to be seen, and United would certanly need to pay the Bees some compensation were they to target the Dane, who has a 43.9 win percentage record at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Ten Hag has been saved at Man Utd by certain players

Despite the bluster around Ten Hag’s position, the feeling among the corridors of power at Old Trafford is that there are no immediate plans to replace him.

He is believed to have the support of incoming new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with Sir Alex Ferguson – who still holds plenty of sway at Old Trafford – also making clear his support of Ten Hag.

All the same, former United striker Louis Saha thinks Ten Hag may have been spared thanks to the performances of certain players.

“He’s been saved by good performances from certain players, but not essentially Manchester United’s key players,” Saha told Betfred.

“He signed Mason Mount who’s been unimpressive, despite a decent cameo against Luton on Saturday, and he’s not done enough.

“Antony is another signing that’s sat on the bench and even when you look at Marcus Rashford too, the fact that their key players are lacking confidence isn’t going to encourage and help the club’s youngsters.

“When I was at Manchester United, the key players in the team would push me really hard when I was a bit down. I don’t see that happening in this current team, but it was something that we saw last season. It’s been strange so far this season.”

