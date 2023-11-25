Ten Hag sack: Dutchman told when Man Utd axe will fall as ex-Liverpool star sticks the boot in

A former Liverpool star stated Erik ten Hag will not see out the season at Manchester United amid claims disputes with four players proves he’s completely lost the dressing room.

Man Utd have limped out of the gate this season, losing nine of their first 18 matches across all competitions. The Red Devils were dumped out of the EFL Cup by Newcastle and currently sit bottom of Group A in the Champions League.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe poised to purchase a 25 percent stake in the club and assume full control of all sporting matters, major change is afoot.

CEO Richard Arnold will step down before the end of 2023 and is expected to be replaced long-term by ex-PSG official, Jean-Claude Blanc. Director of Football, John Murtough, will also be moved on according to the Manchester Evening News.

A series of high profile player exits also look to be on the cards. Jadon Sancho will make way in January and Juventus have lodged their opening bid. Elsewhere, ageing superstars Raphael Varane and Casemiro both reportedly have the green light to leave.

Various outlets including ESPN have claimed Ten Hag’s own position as manager of Man Utd is safe. But according to ex-Liverpool left-back, Jose Enrique, player power will win out and the Dutchman won’t see out the season.

In quotes carried by Football Transfers, Enrique claimed Ten Hag has lost the dressing room. What’s more, the Spaniard remarkably claimed certain Man Utd players would be happy to see Ten Hag lose his job.

Man Utd squad “want someone else” – Enrique

“I do not think Ten Hag will finish this season at Manchester United,” said Enrique. “If they do keep him it will be because they are wanting to stick with a long-term project and they believe that he can change things

“I think he has lost the dressing room. I’m not sure how long Manchester United will keep him for but I don’t think they have any chance of making the top four this season.

“The players should still go out and perform regardless, but it’s true that when you like the manager you play better for them. You want to win for them as well as for yourself and the fans.

“I don’t believe that this is the case at United. I actually think that the players would be happy if Ten Hag was sacked.

“They want someone else and they don’t believe that he is the right man. I don’t think he has the backing of many players in the dressing room anymore – he’s lost it.”

Ten Hag has shown a willingness to battle big egos at Old Trafford and was instrumental in turfing Cristiano Ronaldo out last December.

His public spat with Sancho has seen the £73m winger frozen out and banished from first-team training since September.

Elsewhere, Sky Germany and the Daily Mail both reported Raphael Varane is unhappy and mystified at repeatedly being dropped in favour of Jonny Evans over the last six weeks.

Enrique highlighted those three examples when taking one last shot at the Man Utd manager.

“Many players within the club are already against him,” Enrique added. “Varane is against him and Ten Hag has done a couple of things which haven’t gone down well with Sancho, Antony and Ronaldo in the past.

“All these situations have arisen in a short period of time because he still hasn’t been at the club for that long.”

