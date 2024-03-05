Ten Hag sack: Exact Dan Ashworth role revealed as Man Utd urged to ‘get rid’ over two massive concerns

An insider has revealed what role Dan Ashworth will have in the managerial situation at Manchester United, while a former Red Devils striker has urged the club to axe Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag is facing fresh concerns over his future following the 3-1 derby defeat to Manchester City on Sunday. A sensational Marcus Rashford strike gave Man Utd a shock lead in the eighth minute, and they had chances to double their advantage.

But Ten Hag’s players did not take those opportunities and this allowed City to drag themselves level while taking control of the clash. Two excellent Phil Foden goals put City ahead in the second half before Erling Haaland made it 3-1 in stoppage time.

Ten Hag insisted after the defeat that there are only ‘really small margins’ which separate Man Utd and City. However, the difference in playing style, and match dominance, was there for all to see.

On Friday, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that officials inside Man Utd feel Ten Hag is a ‘dead man walking’, with new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe bound to make a change this summer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has now explained how the process will go, while namechecking both Ratcliffe and sporting director target Dan Ashworth.

Ratcliffe wants to officially land Ashworth before starting discussions with other key members of the Man Utd hierarchy over Ten Hag’s future.

The British billionaire is worried about sacking the Dutchman and then bringing in a new manager who does not work well with Ashworth.

Ashworth could appoint Graham Potter for Man Utd

Amid Man Utd’s approach for Ashworth, Newcastle have placed the 52-year-old on gardening leave until a compensation package is agreed between the two clubs.

It seems Ratcliffe will now accelerate negotiations between the two clubs in order to finally strike an agreement and take Ashworth to Old Trafford. This will in turn allow the managerial debacle to be resolved.

Should Ashworth agree with Ratcliffe that a change needs to be made, then it is clear who his prime target will be. The former Brighton chief has already met with Graham Potter to discuss replacing Ten Hag as Man Utd boss.

Michael Owen, who helped Man Utd win the 2010-11 Premier League title, has weighed in on the uncertainty surrounding Ten Hag.

He thinks Man Utd should start afresh as Ten Hag has struggled to make the right signings and also failed to instil an identity on his team.

Ten Hag signings ‘pretty average’

“I said it a couple of months ago about getting rid of Ten Hag,” Owen told Premier League Productions. “I think they should. It’s not all the manager’s fault, of course not. The players go out and play. His signings have been pretty average.

“I still watch United and I have no idea what they want to do, at all. If someone says to me, who doesn’t watch football, what type of team are Manchester City, I would go ‘Oh, they are a ball-playing team and they love attacking’.

“Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa. I can have an opinion on every single (one of those teams). When someone says ‘What are Man United?’ I would go ‘I don’t know’. Are they a possession-based team? Counter-attacking? Sit back? Rubbish team? An average team? I genuinely don’t.

“That has to come from the top, the manager and how we are going to play a certain way. I just don’t see what that direction is. If they go to Man City, play open, attacking football, five or six great moves and lose 6-2, then that’s their print now. Okay, they aren’t good enough because of certain players, but that’s how we are going to play.”

