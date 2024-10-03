Fabrizio Romano has moved to quell claims Erik ten Hag is in immediate danger of the sack at Manchester United having dismissed suggestions the club has drawn up a list of possible replacements and with one big-name candidate swiftly ruled out of the running.

Having started the new season with three defeats from their opening six Premier League games – including two embarrassing 3-0 home defeats – to leave Manchester United down in 13th place in the Premier League, Ten Hag is under mounting pressure and amid claims the axe is due to imminently fall on his reign.

That speculation has ramped up in the wake of Sunday’s home hammering to Tottenham, and with several big names linked with the hot seat, the writing has appeared on the wall for Ten Hag.

However, the Dutchman remains in charge, certainly for the immediate future, and he will focus on leading an improvement in their next two matches – away at FC Porto in the Europa League and in Sunday’s tricky-looking Premier League trip to Aston Villa.

Despite claims he could soon be gone, Romano has issued a major update on his Daily Briefing column and insists United are yet to draw up a list of possible replacements.

“I’ve seen the stories but guys, no, I can’t confirm there is any list for managers to replace Erik ten Hag at the moment,” Romano began.

“I can guarantee that Man United are not talking to any manager now, because they want to see the team’s performance against Porto and Aston Villa before making any decision.

“So, all links with all managers… nothing confirmed so far.”

One of those linked with the hot seat is Inter coach Simone Izaghi, but Romano added: “Also, there is nothing at all in the Inzaghi rumours as he’s fully focused on the project at Inter. I’ve honestly no idea where this is coming from.”

Despite Romano’s claims, TEAMtalk sources understand the club has held discussions over potential replacements and there could well be action taken if negative results follow in their next two games.

To that end, we understand that minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, alongside sporting director Dan Ashworth, has outlined a ‘Best of British’ requirement over their next manager.

With pressure building on his shoulders, Ten Hag has opened up on the frank and open chat he has held with his players and wants them to show they are “mad” following the humiliation at home to Spurs.

“Always when we are not winning we are very disappointed,” Ten Hag told reporters on Wednesday evening.

“We are also mad, mad with ourselves, especially when you lose a game like Sunday. Also, after all that, we had to play so long with ten players and then the red card was overturned – that gives frustration. But you have to deal with it.

“We are mad and now from the madness, we have to get motivation and we go into the next game.”

Calling on his players to help dig the club out of his current trough, he added: “Everyone has to take responsibility and that starts with me as the manager. But, of course, there are senior players but also others with leadership skills and they have to stand up.

“Every game for us is important and every opponent is always 100 per cent motivated so we have to be ready as a team and as individuals to compete and fight with them.”

On his future, Ten Hag insists he does not feel in immediate danger of the sack, following conversations with Ashworth.

Ten Hag is adamant that assurances given to him over his future gives him a belief he will be allowed to see the job through.

“We talk every day.

“We are in a union and we made that agreement in the summer. We had a discussion, we had a review and we made our decisions.

“We refreshed and we reset the staff and I appointed my assistants, I appointed the staff. It was, of course, in a common process but I did this and we refreshed the squad as well.”

With speculation mounting on Ten Hag’s future, Gary Neville has spoken out on suggestions that Gareth Southgate is among those being considered. However, the legendary former full-back and Sky Sports pundit has strongly advised the club against appointing the former England boss.

One man who does appear to have strong support, though, is current United assistant boss, Ruud van Nistelrooy, who former scout Mick Brown has described as a ‘brilliant fit’ and having also claimed Ten Hag is on borrowed time at Old Trafford.

On the subject of Van Nistelrooy, former United midfielder Paul Scholes has suggested the Dutchman would not have signed two of Ten Hag’s big-money signings had Ten Hag consulted with his No 2 on either signing.

Elsewhere, any move by United for one Italian option would reportedly see the Serie A side turning to Jurgen Klopp as their first-choice replacement for him as their manager.

