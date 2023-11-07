Ten Hag sack: Ferguson helps sway Man Utd decision as Ratcliffe is told what to do with under-fire Dutchman

Sir Alex Ferguson has reportedly held talks with Sir Jim Ratcliffe to hand the new Manchester United minority shareholder some much-needed advice over the future of Erik ten Hag and amid ongoing speculation the Dutchman faces the sack.

Ten Hag oversaw an excellent first season at the helm after steering Manchester United into two domestic cup finals as well as a third-place finish in the Premier League to book their return to the Champions League. However, a hugely-difficult start to the 2023/24 campaign has seen all the optimism built up from that first year rapidly diminish in the wake of some truly alarming results.

Indeed, the Red Devils had lost eight of their opening 15 games to make it the club’s worst start to a season since 1962/63 – some 51 years.

As a result, speculation that Ten Hag faces the sack has gathered pace in recent weeks. Indeed, reports on Friday night claimed that Ratcliffe was already of the opinion to dispense of the Dutchman’s services regardless of how United fared ahead of a week of three must-win fixtures.

Furthermore, it was suggested that the billionare INEOS CEO already had his eyes on hiring a Premier League manager, whose side have already got the better of United this season.

To pile pressure on Ten Hag’s head, it was also reported that former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui was standing by to take the helm at Old Trafford if the axe were to fall on the struggling Dutchman.

That comes after another Premier League boss, who has his side above United in the table, was deemed an ‘impossible’ pick for the Red Devils.

Sir Alex Ferguson advises Ratcliffe over Ten Hag future

Alternative reports, however, claim Ten Hag has been given a week to save himself from the sack. Crucially an eight-day spell of must-win games has started in the best possible way for him with a much-needed – and deserved – 1-0 win at Fulham in what is probably one of the club’s better performances of the season.

To that end, the United players illustrated that professional pride and willingness to fight for the manager; a crucial factor given exclusive reports that a certain portion of senior stars had grown disillusioned with both his tactics, substitutions and transfers.

Next up, they face a vital Champions League trip to face FC Copenhagen at Parken Stadium; a win will be vital not just for Ten Hag’s future but also on the club’s prospects of progressing through the Champions League group stages.

Their week concludes with a home date against Premier League strugglers, Luton Town, though the Hatters did show their grit at the weekend with a hard-fought, and perhaps unfortunate, 1-1 draw at home to Liverpool.

Victories in both the next two games can go some way to easing a bit of that pressure on Ten Hag’s shoulders.

Regardless, The Sun reports that legendary United boss Ferguson has already held discussions with Ratcliffe over the Dutchman’s future.

And crucially, the paper claims that the 81-year-old ‘is 100 per cent behind the under-pressure Dutchman’.

Furthermore, it is understood that Ferguson is ‘ready to urge any new investors in the club to stick with the current manager’.

Ferguson still holds major sway at Man Utd

The legendary Scot retired from the game in 2013 after a trophy-laden 26-year stay, but it’s claimed he still holds huge sway in the corridors of power at Old Trafford.

And Ratcliffe, ahead of the confirmation of his £1.4bn purchase of 25 per cent of United, was keen to chew the Scot’s ear to discuss a number of current issues.

Among them, and quite tellingly, was that of Ten Hag’s future and the club’s current results.

However, as the latest report reveals, Ferguson has been very much behind the Dutchman since his appointment and that continues to be the case.

A source close to the situation told The Sun: “Erik has Sir Alex’s unwavering support. He’s been hugely supportive of Erik since he arrived at the club.

“He’s impressed at the job he is doing and, in particular, the way he has taken on big decisions.

“Sir Alex, like everyone else, wishes results were better this season.

“But he thinks those pointing at the manager and calling for a change are wrong.

“[Ferguson] thinks he’s shown the kind of character and mentality required to turn the club around – and he firmly believes Erik deserves time, like he got, to make a success of things at the club.

“If consulted, that’s a position he would be prepared to make clear to any new investors who come into the football club.”

Ten Hag has been in charge of United for 78 matches so far and currently has a 62.8 win percentage rate.

