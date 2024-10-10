Huge cost of Man Utd sacking Ten Hag revealed amid startling claim manager ‘ignored’ new signing ‘for two weeks’

Manchester United would have to pay up to £14million (€16.7m / $18.3m) to sack Erik ten Hag, while a report has worryingly claimed that the Dutchman did not speak to goalkeeper Altay Bayindir for two weeks after he moved to Old Trafford.

Ten Hag’s future as Man Utd boss has been widely debated in the last few weeks as the side continues to fall short of expectations on the pitch. 3-0 home defeats to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Man Utd’s unconvincing form in Europe, have seen sections of the fanbase call for a new manager to come in.

According to The Telegraph, the Man Utd hierarchy would have to sanction a huge £14m payout for Ten Hag if they decide to pull the trigger in the near future.

The report adds that Ten Hag previously earned around £9m a year at Man Utd, but he took a hit on that salary when his side failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League.

The Telegraph state that Man Utd paying Ten Hag £14m to kick him out of the club would push them even closer to their profit and sustainability limit.

Earlier on Thursday, it emerged that Man Utd chiefs have opted to keep Ten Hag after holding crunch talks in London. And that massive sack fee is likely to have played a role in their decision.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was keen on firing Ten Hag and bringing in Thomas Tuchel as his replacement, but he ultimately handed the responsibility down to CEO Omar Berrada and sporting director Dan Ashworth, who have sided with the former Ajax boss – for now.

Ten Hag will be made aware that if results and performances do not improve swiftly after the international break, then Man Utd will fire him and go in a new direction, with Tuchel’s situation still being monitored.

Elsewhere, Football Insider have incredibly claimed that Ten Hag ‘ignored’ Bayindir ‘for two weeks’ after he joined Man Utd from Fenerbahce in summer 2023.

Bayindir was quickly left dismayed as he only worked with Man Utd’s goalkeeping coaches initially. Ten Hag eventually introduced both himself and the Man Utd project to the Turkish shot-stopper, but by that stage the pair were never going to have a good relationship.

Ten Hag’s treatment of Bayindir concerned several other players in the squad, which has not helped the manager’s cause amid dressing room unrest.

The 54-year-old remains in charge, but his job is on a knife edge and a few more defeats will very likely see Man Utd make a change.

Man Utd manager option rules himself out

While Tuchel is the leading candidate for the Man Utd role, Red Devils officials have also been casting admiring glances towards the likes of Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate and Eddie Howe, among others.

But a swoop for Southgate – which would be controversial among Man Utd supporters – has been taken out of the club’s hands.

“Sometimes when you are in a big role you don’t realise the weight until it’s gone,” Southgate said at an event. “It is one of those jobs where everybody has an opinion.

“I am enjoying my life so there is no rush. For 11 years I committed fully to the national federation. I won’t coach in the next year for sure. I am certain of that. When you come out of a big role you need to give your body time, your mind time.”

Southgate did admit that he would like to return to club management at some stage in the future, rather than link up with another national team after England.

However, given the rising chance that Ten Hag will not last the season, Southgate’s timeframe is unlikely to coincide with Man Utd’s.

Man Utd latest: Crucial trio named; possible player return

Graeme Souness has warned Ten Hag that he must get new signings such as Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to improve if he is to keep managing Man Utd.

“…the fundamental point is this: many players are better than what they are showing and that’s on Erik because a manager’s No 1 job must be to get the best out of his players,” the pundit said.

“The club spent big again last summer but neither Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt nor Noussair Mazraoui convince me.

“Erik can’t say United haven’t supported him. By buying so many Dutch internationals and players he has managed previously, he has told the club: ‘I know these players. They will do a good job.’

“If someone had brought them to his attention and he didn’t fancy them, he could have said: ‘No, I’ve worked with them before and they’re not for me.’

“He has driven those transfers. His future now depends on making them work out.”

Meanwhile, Man Utd are reportedly considering activating their option to re-sign Alvaro Fernandez Carreras from Benfica.

The left-back joined Benfica on loan from Man Utd in January and that deal subsequently became permanent over the summer.

Fernandez has taken his game up a level this season, leading to interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

But the Portuguese press claim that Man Utd could disappoint the La Liga giants by triggering a buy-back clause in Fernandez’s contract.

The exact amount of the buy-back clause has yet to emerge, though it is likely to be significantly less than what Benfica now value the 21-year-old at.