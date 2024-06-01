Manchester United remain undecided over whether to sack Erik ten Hag, though a verdict is likely to arrive next week and amid claims Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been looking into a new man and iconic footballing figure as a potential heir.

The Red Devils endured the worst Premier League season in their history, finishing a lowly eighth in the table and suffering the crushing blow of losing 14 times in the league, including some soul destroying losses – 3-0 to Bournemouth anyone (!) – on their home patch. And with their Champions League campaign also ending in disaster, losing four of their six games to finish bottom of Group A, it is easy to see why Ten Hag is in serious jeopardy of losing his job as Manchester United manager.

A potential saving grace, however, came last week when United upset the applecart and deservedly beat Manchester City to win the FA Cup, collecting the second trophy in two years under the Dutchman and at the same time denying their noisy neighbours the chance of winning the double Double.

But what comes next for Ten Hag remains to be seen. In the immediate aftermath of their win, Ten Hag told United he was “prepared to go somewhere else and win trophies” if they wanted to dispense of his services.

And in something of an ironic twist of fate, the pundits whom Ten Hag had accused of making his life impossible, such as Gary Neville and Roy Keane, have now turned around and offered their public support of the manager. That said, Gary Lineker has sneakily revealed the name of the man he expects to replace Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag sack: Ratcliffe puts timeframe on when Man Utd axe may fall

It all leaves a hugely-uncertain situation at the club going into the summer window and with so many contrasting voices airing their opinions in public, it is certainly not an easy decision for Ten Hag to come to.

For a long time too, his players appear to have been against him, with our transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan revealing as far back as March that many senior stars at Old Trafford believe the axe will fall on Ten Hag come the end of the season.

Yet despite all that, last weekend’s FA Cup success proved he can get a tune out of his players and the manager can show himself capable of getting results against the very best; let’s not also forget that Liverpool were also overcome on the Red Devils’ way to glory at Wembley.

As far as Ratcliffe is concerned, though, it all adds to the quandary he is currently facing. As it stands, no decision on Ten Hag’s future will be made this week, though TEAMtalk understands the INEOS chief does intend to reach that decision within the next seven days.

With the transfer window due to officially open for business in under a fortnight’s time – Friday June 14 to be exact – Ratcliffe knows he must have made a decision before then on the 54-year-old’s future.

The Dutchman is currently on holiday, jetting off the day after the cup success at Wembley, but is due to return to work early next week. And it is then when Ratcliffe plans to inform the Dutchman whether he will be allowed to remain at the helm for a third season, or whether they are to part company with him.

Barcelona icon a contender to become next Manchester United manager

Part of the issue for Ratcliffe has been who he would employ as manager were the axe to fall. The likes of Roberto De Zerbi, Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter have all been touted a candidates for the job, though none of the trio especially inspire and all have their own issues should they become next in line.

In recent weeks, two more enticing pathways have opened up in the form of Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel and in the case of the Argentine, who was shown the door by Chelsea on May 21 after just one season, TEAMtalk has learned he is very keen on taking on the role as United manager were it be offered to him.

The former PSG and Tottenham coach has the personality as well as the reputatation and necessary Premier League experience many feel is needed to take on what is arguably the biggest job in English and possibly world football.

However, reports in Spain claim Ratcliffe has recently sounded out a new option in the form of disposed Barcelona coach Xavi, whom was sacked last week after a similar on/off saga to what Ten Hag has faced in Catalonia.

The decision to axe was certainly not easy, with the former midfielder still regarded as a club icon having won multiple trophies as a player for the club over 17 seasons in their first team before returning as manager to help them dethrone Real Madrid as LaLiga champions last season.

While Barca have acted fast to secure his replacement in Hansi Flick, United have reportedly made their own enquiries about the possibility of appointing the 44-year-old as manager.

However, it seems United may have to look elsewhere with sources close to the legendary figure revealing Xavi intends to take a sabbatical from the game and gather his thoughts over what comes next, rather than just leap into the first job that comes his way.

Xavi, who has previously managed in Qatar with Al Sadd, took charge of 142 matches with Barca, winning 89 of them and leaving him with a 62.68% win percentage record.