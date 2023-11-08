Erik ten Hag has delivered a stirring speech in response to claims he is growing danger of the sack at Manchester United, indicating that he has the backing of his players and club chiefs and that they are all working towards a “long-term project”.

The Dutchman enjoyed an excellent first season at the helm after arriving from Ajax, steering Manchester United to a top-three finish, the FA Cup final and their first trophy in six seasons with success in the Carabao Cup. However, a torrid start to the new season has seen any early season optimism swept away, with the Red Devils slipping to defeat in eight of their opening 15 games.

Indeed, that has contributed to the club’s worst start to a season in a staggering 51 years – heaping the pressure on Ten Hag in the process.

Speculation over his future reached fever pitch last week when our exclusive revealed that some of United’s senior stars had started to question Ten Hag’s methods, tactics and transfers.

Perhaps equally as worrying for Ten Hag was the fact that incoming new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe was reported to have cast admiring glances towards Roberto De Zerbi, amid claims he has already decided to dispense of the Dutchman’s services.

Following that, reports in Spain claimed a former Premier League boss was also waiting in the wings to take charge in the event that Ten Hag was sacked. That came after alleged United interest in impressive Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was branded ‘impossible’.

While reports of such successors appeared a reach, results did very much suggest Ten Hag was a man on borrowed time, ahead of a crucial run of fixtures.

Ten Hag insists he does not fear Man Utd sack

Thankfully for Ten Hag, his run of must-win games started in the best possible fashion with a hard-fought, but much deserved, 1-0 triumph at Fulham, courtesy of a late Bruno Fernandes winner.

Next up, is Wednesday night’s clash against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League. Victory at the Parken Stadium would hand the Red Devils back-to-back successes in the competition and rekindle hopes of reaching the knockout phases after defeat in their first two matches.

And a crucial eight-day run ends with a home Premier League date against struggling new boys Luton Town, though the Hatters did show their teeth win a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at the weekend.

Wins in their next two would give United six victories in their most recent eight games; form which suggests his players are behind his regime after all.

Furthermore, Ten Hag was given a timely boost on Tuesday when it emerged that legendary United boss Sir Alex Ferguson was also very much still behind the Dutchman’s reign.

Now Ten Hag has delivered something of a rousing speech on his future, telling William Hill why the club are both united and building for the future.

“I feel very comfortable at the club,” Ten Hag stated. “I think we have a very good club; good co-operation, staff and players. Last year was good but sometimes in life there are ups and there are downs, but you have to stay together and fight back.

“I think over the years, Manchester United have done a great thing by putting Manchester on the football map globally and now [Manchester] City have done the same, but we want to come back. As I said before, it’s about your ups and downs, but we are really fighting to be competitive and to get that presence back.”

Man Utd have a plan and we know where we are going – Ten Hag

With Ten Hag confident he still has the support in the corridors of power at Old Trafford, the focus is now turning towards the long-term project at the club and how they can further close that gap on the very top sides.

He did, however, acknowledge that recent performances have not been very good, but that everyone was pulling together in the same direction.

“There is always controversy when United don’t win, but as a club we are together and we fight together,” he added. “We have a plan and we know where we are going. We have to stay calm and composed and we have to win every game – that is always our intention.

“There are reasons why we are not performing to the level that we are capable of, but the season is long, and this is a long-term project. We know what we’re doing, with young players coming in from the academy or whether we sign young players on the longer-term, we will win.”

Ten Hag will be managing Manchester United for the into 79th time on Wednesday evening when they take on FC Copenhagen. He currently has a 62.8% win record; wins in their next two will not only improve those statistics but also dampen media claims he is a man in immediate danger of losing his job.

