Erik ten Hag is a man under pressure at Manchester United and could be sacked this summer

Under-fire Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag “already knows” his time with the Red Devils will come to an end this summer amid claims Sir Jim Ratcliffe has added another name to his list of would-be successors for the Dutchman.

After a successful first season at the helm which saw Manchester United win the Carabao Cup, reach the FA Cup final and finish third in the Premier League, little has gone right for Ten Hag during his second season in charge. Indeed, the Dutchman has presided over what could yet amount to the lowest points tally ever recorded in their Premier League history, with the club currently sat on 54 points and with four games remaining to achieve the five more points needed to avoid going down in history for all the wrong reasons.

However, it is not just an alarming Premier League campaign for which he will be judged. The Red Devils have developed an unwanted habit of late of conceding a plethora of late goals – at times turning what appeared wins into defeats – while an alarming statistic revealed they had allowed Liverpool a total of 90 shots on their goal during their three encounters this season.

Perhaps most damagingly, however, have been question marks over a lack of style and playing identity, with a controversial Sky Sports pundit the latest to tear about the club’s lack of tactical nous under Ten Hag.

As a result, there is a growing army of observers who reckon Ten Hag will be removed from duty come the end of the season, while even success in the FA Cup final, where they face Manchester City for a second year in a row, will not spare him from the axe.

Ten Hag sack: Man Utd boss ‘knows’ writing is on the wall

As a prelude – if you like – for the Dutchman’s removal from office, new minority shareholder Ratcliffe has ordered a thorough audit into his credentials to remain as manager which will be conducted by new technical director Jason Wilcox.

Once that report is compiled, a decision will then be made over whether it Ten Hag is deemed suitable to continue as manager into a third season or if he should be replaced.

However, Wesley Sneijder has told media in the Netherlands that it is well known that Ten Hag knows a decision has already been made on his future and that the 54-year-old knows he will be sacked.

“Of course he already knows that he has to leave,” he Dutch TV show Veronica Offside, as per Voetbal Primeur.

Furthermore, the former Inter Milan man, aware that Ten Hag has been linked with a return to Ajax, should wait for the axe to fall to maximise his potential payout.

“But you’re not going to go yourself,” Sneijder added. “If I was him, I would sit there comfortably [until he’s sacked].”

Ten Hag‘s deal is currently dsue to expire in summer 2025, with United having an option to extend that by a year. Per reports, his axing a year before the end of his contract will see United need to pay out around £7m in compensation.

New favourite for Man Utd job

Speculation, meanwhile, continues to do the rounds over whom will replace Ten Hag at United if the axe were to fall.

The likes of Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi and Thomas Tuchel have all been touted as would-be replacements, with former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel talking up the credentials of the departing Bayern Munich boss earlier this week.

However, with the suitability of that quartet questioned for one reason or another, reports in Spain claim that Ratcliffe is warming to the idea of appointing Julen Lopetegui to the role, with the former Real Madrid and Spain coach having been without a club since his exit at Wolves last August.

The 57-year-old has recently been linked with the upcoming vacancies at both West Ham and AC Milan.

And aware of his availability and having deemed him as having the CV required to take charge, it’s claimed Ratcliffe has been ‘in touch’ with his representatives and has made ‘tentative contact’ over a potential move to Old Trafford.

Lopetegui did not win a trophy at Real Madrid, but has won the Europa League while coach at Sevilla – his biggest achievement to date.

A popular figure at Molineux before his decision to quit the club over finances, he is reportedly very much open to a return to the Premier League and that immediate availability, together with his appetite to return to the game, makes him a strong option with the United hierarchy to take charge.

He boasts a 57.07 win percentage ratio from his time in the game, having claimed victories in 230 of his 403 games in management, having also managed Porto and the Spanish national side during his 21-year coaching career.

