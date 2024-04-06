Erik ten Hag insists his job is safe at Manchester United and he is not in danger of the sack

Erik ten Hag is adamant he will still be the manager of Manchester United next season after furiously hitting back at claims he faces the sack and having also responded to what many feel is the most serious failure by the Red Devils’ season.

The Dutchman won the Carabao Cup and finished third in the Premier League during his first season at the helm in what many saw as a season of real progress. But this season has seen Manchester United suffer a dramatic downturn in results, crashing out of the Champions League in embarrassing circumstances and finding themselves way off the pace in the race to qualify for UEFA’s top club tournament for a second successive year.

And while United can reach a second successive FA Cup final if they manage to overcome Championship outfit Coventry City at Wembley on 21 April, it is their form in the Premier League – that has witnessed the club suffer 12 defeats from their 30 matches played so far that leaves Ten Hag‘s job in serious jeopardy.

Indeed, TEAMtalk broke the news last month that many at Old Trafford feel Ten Hag is a deadman walking at United amid a strong belief that the sack will be forthcoming once the current campaign ends.

In the days after our article, both the Manchester Evening News, who admittedly have to tread more carefully around the Dutchman, and the Daily Mail both followed suit with copycat reports, suggesting the end was indeed nigh for Ten Hag.

In the weeks that have followed, there has been strong talk that Gareth Southgate is being lined up for his job; speculation that the England manager has very quickly denied.

Ten Hag sack: Ten Hag makes strong claims on Man Utd future

United are next in action in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford and Ten Hag would benefit from a similar performance that saw his side dump Jurgen Klopp’s team out of the FA Cup and end their hopes of a quadruple for the season.

A win on Sunday would not only derail Liverpool’s title hopes but also prove to Ten Hag’s bosses that he is capable of steering the club in the right direction.

Regardless of that, trusted reporter Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, is adamant Ten Hag’s job is NOT on the line and insists he will remain at the helm next season, despite something of a major reshuffle behind the scenes.

Now the United manager himself, in conversation with Sky Sports, has spoken of his love for the United job, having also spoke of his confidence that his position is not under threat.

“I don’t have any doubts,” Ten Hag said. “I’m just focusing on my job, focusing on this process, in this project. I really love to be here, I’m enjoying it. For me it’s a challenge.”

United are currently sixth in the Premier League, some nine points behind Tottenham in fifth and a further two back from Aston Villa in fourth. The Red Devils’ goal difference for the season is minus one.

Nonetheless, Ten Hag is adamant he is planning for the future though admits all has not gone to plan this season.

“It will not go always in the right way, it’s not going always the results in the way we wanted but I’m sure we’re in the right direction and we will get where we want to be,” he said.

Ten Hag hits back at damning Man Utd statistic

United faced a whopping 28 shots against them in their 4-3 defeat against Chelsea on Thursday and is has been a similar story for much of the season with opponents managing to break United’s lines all too easily.

They were also second best and conceded far too many shots in their recent draw at Brentford.

All the same, Ten Hag is adamant that is not a stick that should be used to beat him with, despite many feeling that has been the club’s biggest weakness this season.

“It is ridiculous. We showed that we ranked fourth [best] for goals conceded before tonight, and everyone is talking to each other [about the shots] after.

“We are good, and we have good defending as a team and a good goalkeeper so I cannot do nothing.” In their previous game against Brentford, United faced 31 shots as they became only the second club to concede more than 30 chances in a game this season after bottom-of-the-league Sheffield United.

United lost Jonny Evans, Casemiro and Raphael Varane to injury during the Chelsea game and Ten Hag is unsure if they will be fit for Sunday.

“That doesn’t help in such moments if you have to manage the game,” Ten Hag said. “Our leaders on the pitch, Casemiro, we also have to take off, that doesn’t help, they know how to deal and bring a win over the line.

“So I can’t tell now in perspective to Sunday but we had to take them both off. In this moment, I don’t know [if Varane will be fit for the Liverpool game].”

Dutchman wants Man Utd players to show anger

Reflecting on that dramatic 4-3 loss at Stamford Bridge, Ten Hag wants his players to use the anger of that loss to get the better of arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

“We have to recover very quick,” he said in his pre-match press conference. “We have to turn this around. So from [Friday] on we will be in a positive mood.

“We will be looking forward. We have to take energy but we will be mad, angry. From anger, you can take a lot of energy and that is how we have to do it.”

Despite all that, Gary Neville thinks judgement day is coming and Ten Hag faces a fight for his future.

Speaking last month, he commented: “Last season was really good in the sense of winning a trophy, getting into the Champions League, getting to an FA Cup final. There were a lot of good things about last season in terms of setting a foundation for Erik ten Hag.

“I would have expected this season, not to win the league as no one expected Manchester United to win the league, but I didn’t expect them to be in sixth and so far off.

“The moment of truth is now. In Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and David Moyes’ periods at the club, they had games against Man City and Liverpool in very quick succession.

“Erik ten Hag has a game against City and then two against Liverpool in the next month. He will be judged on these matches. INEOS aren’t going to wait until the end of the season to make a decision. This is a massive month for these players and the manager.”

After Liverpool, United then face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, before that crunch FA Cup semi-final against Mark Robins’ Coventry.

