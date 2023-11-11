Ten Hag sack: Determined Man Utd boss names four players he is depending on to spare him from axe and revive club’s fortunes

Erik ten Hag continues to fight on gamely as Manchester United boss and believes he has four dependables he can rely on to help the club enjoy an upturn in results and spare him from talk he faces the sack.

The Dutchman enjoyed an excellent first season at the Manchester United helm, helping the club win the Carabao Cup, finish third in the Premier League – securing a route back into the Champions League – and reaching the FA Cup final. But all the optimism heading into the 2023/23 season has been vanquished pretty rapidly in the face of a woeful start to the campaign.

Indeed, United have already lost nine of their opening 17 matches in all competitions – their worst start to a season in 51 years and since the 1962/63 campaign. And the last time they lost as many games so soon, the club were relegated from the old Division One in the 1973/74 season.

As a result, it all makes for bleak reading for Ten Hag, who finds himself under increased pressure already and with growing reports that he faces the sack.

Privately, United’s board and new incoming minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe appear to be behind the Dutchman’s reign. However, each painful new loss brings around more speculation that Ten Hag is in danger of the chop.

To that end, we exclusively revealed a number of United’s senior players have started to question Ten Hag’s tactics, substitutions and transfers.

Furthermore, it was also suggested that a former Premier League manager was waiting in the wings to take over should the axe fall on the Dutchman.

Ten Hag hopes Man Utd quartet can save him from sack

That’s after a reported United move for a much-heralded current Prem boss was branded ‘impossible’.

Nonetheless, Ten Hag continues to seek a solution to United’s dire start to the campaign. Saturday’s home date against Luton Town would, in normal circumstances, be considered a guaranteed win by supporters.

However, in light of their dreadful form – together with a disastrous capitulation against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday night – the game against the Hatters suddenly looks like a huge banana skin.

Truth be told, however, nothing less than a win – and a convincing one at that – will do to keep the wolves from Ten Hag’s door.

Publically, the Dutchman has spoken of his players’ need to show fight and stick together to help the club through their current crisis.

Now Ten Hag has named the four players he is now backing to both spare him from more sack talk and help revive United’s fortunes.

And while the boss wants to see more from his entire side, Ten Hag has named Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Andre Onana as four men he is counting on.

“We have such characters who can do it,” Ten Hag said. “I will mention Andre Onana, Harry, Scott McTominay, who in such moments show leadership.

“And Bruno, of course. We have enough players with character and personality to step up and lead the team. But it’s also on others to step up. Casemiro and Licha Martinez are not there (the pair are both currently injured and sidelined until the new year), so others have to fill in.

“I think we can step up, but the injuries don’t help us. So often you have to swap the back four and then you don’t get the routine. In such moments, it’s so important to have routines.”

Ten Hag wary of Luton Town danger to Man Utd

Ten Hag, however, is taking nothing for granted against Luton Town and he admits that, after watching their 1-1 draw at home to Liverpool on Sunday, they are not in the Premier League just to make up the numbers.

“I think they have had some more good performances and results, so we are fully aware of that,” Ten Hag said of Rob Edwards’ team. “In the Premier League there are no easy games and you have to play at your best and your highest levels in every game.

“So we are fully aware of it and we have to be 100 per cent fully focused on it in the game to win that game.”

As stated, only a positive performance and handsome win will ease the pressure on Ten Hag, whose side could climb to sixth with a victory.

Paul Scholes, meanwhile, is also urging the club to stand by Ten Hag, but fears Old Trafford has become something of a ‘graveyard’ for managers since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

“I still don’t think there is that much pressure on him,” Scholes stated on TNT Sports.

“He had a good year and I think he has bought himself a little bit of time in that respect. He’s had a few injuries, but nine defeats in 17 games is not good enough.

“All of those managers have been sacked in that second or third year, but I don’t think we can afford to do that anymore. I think we have got to let this fella go with it, he’s been good up until this point.”

Midfield a big issue for Man Utd – Scholes

Scholes continued: “It has become a graveyard for managers, especially in that second season.

“You think of the manager before that struggled in that second season and we all felt like last season they were getting back somewhere.”

Assessing their current issues, Scholes added: “They seem to be too wide open in the middle of the pitch, and I don’t see anything that will fix that at this moment in time.”

After Luton, United face Everton at Goodison Park after the international break on November 26, while their Champions League campaign resumes with a must-win trip to Galasaratay on Wednesday 29 November.

