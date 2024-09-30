Ten Hag sack: Man Utd boss slammed for ‘nonsense’ excuses as Old Trafford managerial plan becomes clear

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been accused of spouting “nonsense” excuses for his side’s failings in the wake of their demoralising 3-0 loss to Tottenham.

Man Utd have endured a difficult few days, starting with the 1-1 draw with FC Twente in the Europa League, followed by their mauling by Spurs at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Now, former Feyenoord midfielder and manager Willem van Hanegem has laid into Ten Hag for some of his rhetoric about having a young squad and his team heading in the right direction.

He wrote in his column for Algemeen Dagblad: “I really enjoyed Twente, with almost only Dutch players and a great German goalkeeper, last week in Manchester. Not only on the field, but also in the stands. All those enthusiastic supporters, that is the right way to draw attention to the club. It was nice that they got a point. But please stop calling it some kind of football miracle.

“Manchester United are so mediocre, you just don’t believe it. That was also evident on Sunday against Spurs. Even crazier is that Ten Hag keeps saying the strangest things. The money he was allowed to spend to strengthen his team would give a horse the hiccups. But he keeps talking about a young team, young signings and they are still in a process or something.

“I saw the starting XI against Twente, with the ages: Andre Onana (28), Noussair Mazraoui (26), Harry Maguire (31), Lisandro Martínez (26), Diogo Dalot (25), Manuel Ugarte (23), Bruno Fernandes (30), Christian Eriksen (32), Amad Diallo (22), Joshua Zirkzee (23) and Marcus Rashford (26). That wasn’t the B1 [reserve team] or something, right?

“What a load of nonsense. I wouldn’t dare say it all, that nonsense. Yes, that Danish striker Rasmus Højlund came on. He’s 21, but worth €65m (£54m). How is it possible that someone at such a big club can keep talking so much nonsense?”

Ten Hag on thin ice at Man Utd

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that the Dutchman’s job isn’t currently under threat but he is still on borrowed time at Old Trafford.

It is understood that some behind the scenes at the Premier League giants have ‘no confidence’ Ten Hag, who signed a new deal until 2026 earlier this year, will still be in charge by the end of this season – with his team sitting 12th in the table.

Moreover, our sources understand that former Chelsea and Brighton head coach Graham Potter is in the running to replace Ten Hag, should he get sacked.

The Red Devils still have admiration for ex-Bayern and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel – who has been out of work since the end of last season.

And Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is another individual they are keeping tabs on, with the 46-year-old also one of the favourites to get the England national team job.

United’s minority owners, INEOS, are also looking at English managers to lead their side but would not rule out a foreign appointment.

Man Utd look for reinforcements

United are reportedly in a race with bitter rivals Manchester City and Liverpool for Bayer Leverkusen ace Jeremie Frimpong.

The 23-year-old, who can play as a right midfielder or a full-back, reportedly had a bargain release clause of €40m (£33.4m; $44.7m), but that has since expired. The Netherlands international is likely to cost a lot more than that going forward.

After months of trying, the Red Devils are set to confirm the signing of former Arsenal youngster Chido Obi-Martin.

The 16-year-old went through a tribunal process to finalise a compensation package for the Gunners but now the forward will link up with United very soon.

Elsewhere, Ten Hag’s assistant boss and club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy, who only joined the Dutchman’s coaching staff earlier this season, is said to be among the list of names who could succeed the 54-year-old if he is given his marching orders.