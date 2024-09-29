Ten Hag sack: Man Utd boss told ‘time might be up’ as two pundits slaughter ‘powderpuff’ 3-0 Tottenham defeat

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been told his time at Old Trafford “might be up”, as club legend Rio Ferdinand slammed his old side’s “powderpuff” 3-0 loss to Tottenham.

Goals from Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, and Dominic Solanke condemned Man Utd, who had captain Bruno Fernandes sent off in the 42nd minute for a poor challenge on Spurs’ James Maddison, to a thumping defeat at Old Trafford on Sunday night.

The visitors had 24 shots on goal to United’s 12 and 62 per cent possession; plus, their Expected Goal tally was 5.33 vs 0.98 – in what was a dominant performance for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

After the result, which left the Red Devils 12th in the table and eight points off table toppers Liverpool, former Wales international Robbie Savage hinted it was time for Ten Hag to go.

On BBC Radio 5 Live, the former Leicester City star said: “I think they’ve [Man Utd] got to make a big decision this week. I think his [Ten Hag’s] time might be up.”

Ex-United defender Ferdinand did not hold back in his criticism of the heavy defeat to Spurs.

He said on ‘Rio Ferdinand Presents’: “This ain’t a good story, vibe, reaction to an absolute p*ss poor performance. Powderpuff, embarrassing… no real idea, no real fight. [In the] second half a little bit of a fight here and there but a distinct lack of quality. I could go on.

“The red card shouldn’t be an excuse for anybody at Man United now. We were terrible, we were terrible to watch, it was a terrible representation of what we are right now.”

DON’T MISS: Man Utd urged to make blockbuster move for dazzling Dutchman who can be missing link for Ten Hag

Ten Hag sack a ‘matter of time’

TEAMtalk reported this week that the former Ajax boss is on borrowed time at United, with the club actively looking for possible replacements.

Our sources understand that it is just a ‘matter of time’ before Ten Hag is dismissed at Old Trafford, with the search to find a new elite coach ongoing.

While Ten Hag was downbeat about the loss, he still struck a slightly optimistic tone.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: “A very bad start from us. The red card changed everything as it was still 1-0 but we are down to 10 and it makes it difficult. I don’t think it is a red card, but the decision is made.”

On the fans’ support at the ground: “It means a lot. You can see we are always there together.

“There is always a new day and we will learn from it – my players are strong characters and we will bounce back. We have to learn from this and quickly.”

READ MORE: Man Utd, Liverpool battling two Prem rivals in scrap to sign dazzling Argentine winger

Man Utd inch closer to signing of ex-Arsenal youngster

Aside from Ten Hag’s uncertain future and his team’s struggles on the pitch, Fabrizio Romano states United are set to finally sign Chido Obi-Martin.

After leaving Arsenal this year, the Red Devils looked primed to recruit the highly-rated 16-year-old months ago. Following a lengthy hold-up, the Red Devils will announce the teenager’s signing this week.

They are also said to be in the race for Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu, but AC Milan, Chelsea, Tottenham, and more, are also keeping tabs on the 19-year-old.

TEAMtalk understands he is valued at upwards of €40 million (£33.8m, $44.6m), with the Blues potentially ready to make a move for him in January.

Elsewhere, United have reportedly turned their attention to Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson – who is shining for the Championship side.