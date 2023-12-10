Ten Hag sack: Man Utd boss told time’s up as three fatal issues picked out

Manchester United have been urged to sack Erik ten Hag for the good of the club, and three major flaws in the Dutchman’s management have been pointed out.

Bournemouth humbled the Red Devils on Saturday when putting three unanswered goals past a woeful Man Utd side. The defeat was United’s eleventh in just 23 matches across all competitions this season.

Major change is afoot amid Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s impending partial takeover. The British billionaire is primed to purchase a 25 percent stake in the club and changes will be made.

CEO Richard Arnold has already stepped down, while director of football, John Murtough, is understood to be vulnerable.

Regarding the playing personnel, The Independent claimed high profile trio Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho can all leave in January if suitable offers are lodged.

Many United fans will wonder whether Ten Hag will be a part of the new regime under Ratcliffe. The 71-year-old is only buying an initial stake of 25 percent, though will assume full control of all sporting matters at United.

Ten Hag is understood to be in no immediate danger of being given his notice when Ratcliffe takes control. However, according to ex-Liverpool and England star, Danny Murphy, Ten Hag has already proven to be the wrong man for the post.

Writing in his column in the Daily Mail, Murphy insisted United must sever ties with Ten Hag if they’re serious about taking their seat at the head of English football again.

Three Ten Hag issues picked out

Explaining why, Murphy picked out three pertinent reasons – Ten Hag’s lacklustre recruitment, his inability to motivate the players and his tactical nous.

“If United want to dine at English football’s top table again, Ten Hag is not the manager to take them there,” wrote Murphy.

“United just cannot compete with City, Liverpool and Arsenal with the players they have under Ten Hag.

“I don’t see a team that’s progressing after a good first season. I see one that’s regressing and I don’t see how that will change with Ten Hag in charge.

“It’s not all Ten Hag’s fault, of course. Many of the problems at United lie above and beyond him. Some of the players also need to look themselves in the mirror.

“However, Ten Hag has been hugely influential in recruitment at United and none of the signings can yet be deemed a success. Some of the players seem to lack motivation too, which is on him, and he needs to be tactically better.”

Next manager must be lined up first – Murphy

But while Murphy is adamant Ten Hag isn’t the man to lead United back to glory, he insisted the Red Devils must formulate a proper succession plan before ousting the Dutchman.

Ryan Giggs, Michael Carrick (both caretaker) and Ralf Rangnick (interim) have all had spells as United boss since 2014 after their predecessors were fired.

Rather than repeat past mistakes, Murphy urged United to get the next boss lined up before pulling the rug from under Ten Hag.

Murphy continued: “I’ve always thought United would give Ten Hag until the end of the season but if they want to get to where they want to be, a change probably needs to happen now and let a new manager work out what he needs to do.

“It’s a shame because Ten Hag is a likeable guy but you get the sense the United job came a bit too early for him.

“At Ajax, he never had to manage superstars. He never had to deal with the constant magnifying glass of being at one of the biggest clubs in the world. He’s learning on the job and it’s not working. Unless the manager changes, neither will the style.

“It’s time for a change but only if they have a plan in place. There is no point sacking Ten Hag now unless United know what they want to do next. But it’s clear this manager isn’t the right man for United.

“If Bournemouth won 3-0 at City, you’d think ‘Oh my God!’. You’d do the same if they went to Arsenal and won by three. When they go to United and do it, you just shrug your shoulders. That says it all.”

On the subject of Ten Hag’s potential successor, TEAMtalk has learned Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi is admired at Old Trafford.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd get ‘serious’ over £75m striker signing that’ll oust Martial and sting Liverpool