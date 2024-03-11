Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been branded ‘desperate’ and warned he could ironically speed up his departure at Old Trafford by meeting his objectives and securing Champions League for next season, it has been astonishingly been revealed.

The Dutchman enjoyed a progressive first season at the helm, leading Manchester United to third place in the Premier League as well as reaching the finals of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, the latter of which he won to deliver the Red Devils a first piece of silverware in six seasons. However, little has gone right during his second season at the helm, to leave Ten Hag as a man under intense pressure.

Indeed, with new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe setting a high bar and outlining his determination to knock Liverpool and Manchester City off their perch, it feels like the British business is in a hurry to re-establish United back among the English and European elite.

To that end, a number of high-profile moves behind the scenes have been made with Omar Berrada brought in as chief executive, with Dan Ashworth and potentially even Dougie Freedman to follow in sporting director and head of recruitment roles, respectively.

IN DEPTH ~ The eight Man Utd players whose standards have most dipped and leave Ten Hag on brink of axe

However, the biggest change could come on the managerial front with speculation over Ten Hag’s future remain as high as ever.

Indeed, talk that he is facing the sack has been doing the rounds since the autumn and in the midst of their disastrous Champions League campaign. Salvation could arrive if United are to achieve a top-four finish once again and return to the competition.

Ratcliffe plans to sack Ten Hag at Man Utd revealed

However, an embarrassing run of results – that at one point had seen the club make their worst start to a season since 1930/31 – has seemingly left Ten on brink.

Indeed, TEAMtalk were the first to break the news earlier this month that many at Old Trafford feel Ten Hag is a deadman walking and that a number of leading players expect him to fall on his sword come the end of the season.

Since our exclusive article, a number of leading publications like the BBC, Daily Mail and Manchester Evening News have backed up that theory, with reports intensfying that a change of manager is likely come the summer.

As a result, United are reported to have drawn up a three-man wishlist to take over as manager with one report on Saturday revealing that a current and highly-rated international coach was now very much a ‘serious contender’ to succeed Ten Hag at United.

With Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand both also expecting the axe to fall, exactly when United make their move to replace Ten Hag remains a topic of some debate.

The BBC has since revealed that the sacking of Ten Hag this summer – and one year before his deal is due to expire – will cost United a £12m payout in compensation to the 54-year-old.

And with the club also skating close to FFP limitations, it’s claimed they will need to think long and hard about any decision to axe him, especially if they also need to spend money to buy-out another boss from his current deal and/or attract them with a lucrative contract offer.

Incredibly, reports also suggests that Ten Hag’s exit could be hastened if Ten Hag achieves his objectives and qualifies for the Champions League, with United’s income and books given a significant cash boost as a result and giving INEOS the financial incentive to act.

Controversial pair hit out at Man Utd manager

Ten Hag eased the pressure somewhat on his shoulders on Saturday with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Everton which, following Aston Villa’s home thumping at the hands of Tottenham, closes the gap on the top four to eight points.

That means Ten Hag has now won 61 of his 101 matches in charge, with his 61.40% success rate certainly no bad statistic.

However, it is the 28 costly losses he has suffered in that time that see uncertainty over his position gathering pace.

His comments in the media have also not gone down well either, and now controversial pair Richard Keys and Andy Gray have turned the pressure dial up on the Dutchman, branding him ‘deluded’ and ‘desperate’.

“In the interest of ballots, he’s won 61 of 100 games, which is a better record than any previous incumbent of the chair at Manchester United…I think he’s deluded,” Keys said.

Gray added: “He certainly gives me the impression of a manager who’s searching for stats and facts that tell his fans, Manchester United fans, that it’s not as bad as we’re seeing.”

The pair then dived a little bit deeper into the stats, with Gray adding: “That’s a more interesting record, for me [31 wins and 22 defeats in 60 games]. Just above 50 per cent victories.

“But when you look at the things, goals scored [90] and goals conceded [84] are almost level. Come on… you’re Manchester United, that should not be a stat.

“In 14 games, they’ve scored three-plus, but in 13 games, they’ve conceded three-plus. Those are stats that are just damning. It can’t be anything else.”

Ten Hag branded ‘deluded’ and ‘desperate’

Gray is still critical of Ten Hag after United put in ‘one of their worst-ever performances’ against Manchester City last week, insisting both the Blues and Liverpool seem to cope fine without a plethora of injured stars themselves.

“I don’t look at facts and figures,” Gray continued. “I know what I’ve seen. I know what I saw last week. I saw one of the worst performances I’ve ever seen from Man United. Maybe the worst I’ve seen in a derby.

“And he’s putting that up because of injuries? No, they’ve got injuries, no more than Man City have had. They’ve lost Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, their best players, arguably, for long spells this season.

“They coped with it. Liverpool have played kids in a cup final. Coped with it and won it. So you can’t offer that as an excuse.

“Manchester United can’t be offering up the fact they’ve had a few injuries as a reason why they are where they are. They are where they are because I don’t think there’s a direction they’re going.

“If you ask me what style of play United play and what they are… are they a counter-pressing team?

“Are they a team that sits back and then breaks? Are they a team that plays on the front foot? I don’t know because you never see it.”

Keys concluded: “Desperate men say desperate things, and that was desperate.”

READ MORE ~ Next Man Utd boss: Seven contenders to replace Ten Hag in review should Ratcliffe wield the axe