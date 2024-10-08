Ten Hag sack: Man Utd D-day arrives as Tuchel gives Ratcliffe monumental verdict to succession plan

Erik ten Hag could finally be sacked TODAY as Manchester United chiefs prepare for a crisis meeting, with Thomas Tuchel ‘ready’ to replace the Dutchman, per reports.

The Red Devils have got off to their worst-ever start to a Premier League season and sit 14th in the Premier League table, while they are also yet to win in the Europa League.

Man Utd recently released multiple statements voicing their intention to stick with Ten Hag despite the club’s dismal run of form.

However, according to The Mirror, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, his right-hand man Sir Dave Brailsford, CEO Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox will meet today to decide if Ten Hag stays or goes.

They will be joined by majority shareholder Joel Glazer, who attended a supporters’ group meeting with Ratcliffe at Old Trafford yesterday, with the pressure building on Ten Hag and Tuchel ‘ready to take over.’

Tuchel held talks with Man Utd over the summer but wasn’t convinced to take the job at the time, as he wanted to take a brief break from football following his stint with Bayern Munich.

This led to Man Utd sticking with Ten Hag and offering him a one-year contract extension. But the feeling has always been that he’s on borrowed time at Old Trafford, and now his time may be up. Now, Tuchel is keen to return to management in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Wayne Rooney names ‘missing’ piece of Man Utd puzzle that could save Ten Hag and aid trophy push

Tuchel is Man Utd’s No 1 manager target – sources

As we exclusively revealed last Thursday, Man Utd have been looking for a world-class successor to Ten Hag for some time and have identified Tuchel as their number one target.

The fact that the ex-Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss turned the Red Devils down over the summer hasn’t put them off, although they know negotiations won’t be straightforward.

TEAMtalk understands that Tuchel wants guarantees that he will be given freedom and cash to sign his own top targets in January and next summer, rather than Ashworth choosing all Man Utd’s new signings.

This goes against Ratcliffe’s vision but there is a quiet confidence behind the scenes at Old Trafford that Tuchel will become Man Utd’s next manager, although things are far from done yet.

Per the Mirror’s report, a decision over Ten Hag’s future will be made by the end of today. As previously reported, some at Man Utd were both ‘delighted and concerned’ when they won the FA Cup last season, as it made sacking Ten Hag much more problematic.

He is not viewed as the man to take the Red Devils back to the top of the Premier League and if they had been able to find a suitable replacement over the summer, Ten Hag would have gone.

Van Nistelrooy expected to take interim role at Man Utd

As well as Tuchel, Man Utd held talks with Mauricio Pochettino over the summer, but he doesn’t seem to be a concrete manager option for them this time around.

Tuchel is certainly the man at the top of Man Utd’s shortlist but Massimiliano Allegri, Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter, Kieran McKenna and Eddie Howe have also been discussed.

Assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy is expected to take temporary charge of Man Utd should Ten Hag get the sack.

Man Utd’s chiefs would have 11 days to replace Ten Hag with a new permanent manager before their next game against Brentford should they decide to axe him today.

Van Nistelrooy is respected by the Man Utd players though and would have no problem becoming interim manager until the right replacement is brought in.

Ten Hag may have guided the Red Devils to two trophies in the last two years but their form this season has been unacceptable and TEAMtalk sources say it would be a monumental shock if he sees out the season.

Therefore, Ratcliffe and his colleagues may as well pull the trigger now and bring in a world-class coach who they believe can make Man Utd one of Europe’s best sides once again.

DON’T MISS: The best available football managers, including potential Man Utd targets and Liverpool legend

IN FOCUS: Thomas Tuchel vs Erik ten Hag