Manchester United’s board have met to discuss the future of Erik ten Hag and the manager has been informed that the Red Devils’ next two games will be crucial in deciding his future.

Man Utd have got off to a dismal start to the season and currently sit in 14th place in the Premier League table, and are yet to win a game in the Europa League.

The board have met to discuss their options and TEAMtalk sources state that Ten Hag has been made aware the next couple of games could be his last, depending on the performances.

The Red Devils are set to play Brentford at Old Trafford on the 19th of October, before travelling to Turkey to face Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce on the 24th.

Bringing in the right replacement for Ten Hag mid-season is not straightforward, however, and negotiations will have to be held with their top targets.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already made up his mind that he does not view Ten Hag as the right man to take Man Utd forward, but also won’t axe him until a suitable replacement is found.

Ten Hag was on holiday whilst the Man Utd board’s discussions were ongoing and he was unsure whether he would have a job to return to. However, he remains in charge of the club and will be in the dugout for the clash against Brentford.

Man Utd have two standout manager targets – sources

Man Utd’s supporters are now split on their support for Ten Hag. The preference now seems to be that they want to see a new manager given the reigns.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that former Chelsea managers Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter are at the top of the Red Devils’ manager shortlist.

Just like in the summer, Ratcliffe is willing to wait to find the perfect replacement for Ten Hag and has handed control of the situation over to Dan Ashworth, Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada.

Tuchel spoke with Man Utd over the summer but didn’t feel the timing was right for him to take the job. However, the former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss is open to another conversation and feels ready to return to management.

Tuchel is regarded as the most high profile candidate on Man Utd’s manager shortlist, is admired by the board and will be spoken to again about taking the reigns.

Potter is also very highly thought of at Man Utd and viewed as someone who can grow with the club and bring the best out of some of the talent coming through the ranks at Old Trafford.

Sources have been clear he is very keen to speak to Man Utd about the opportunity and would be very open to the role.

Ten Hag will be given a couple more games to show he has what it takes to turn Man Utd’s season around, but the axe is swinging above his head and our sources insist he will not be in charge by January.

Man Utd target new left-back

Meanwhile, sporting director Ashworth is planning for the January transfer window and one of his priorities is to bring in a new left-back.

As we exclusively revealed on Wednesday, Man Utd are seriously considering a move for Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell, who isn’t part of Enzo Maresca’s plans at Stamford Bridge.

The England international is yet to make a Premier League appearance this season and hasn’t been named in the Blues’ Europa Conference League squad, either.

Man Utd face competition from Atletico Madrid and Juventus for Chilwell but the opportunity to stay in the Premier League could appeal to the defender.

He isn’t the only full-back on Ashworth’s list though as we understand that RB Salzburg star Amar Dedic is also being courted by Man Utd.

Dedic’s natural position is at right-back but he can also play as a centre-back or left-back. His versatility is one reason why Man Utd are keen on the 22-year-old.

Napoli are considered favourites to sign Dedic at this stage, however, while Brighton and Hove Albion are also interested.

