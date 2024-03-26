Ten Hag sack: Man Utd to ‘open talks’ with Wolves boss Gary O’Neil as Ratcliffe plans coaching restructure

Manchester United are keen to speak to highly-regarded Wolves boss Gary O’Neil about him taking a ‘coaching role’ at Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly looking to reshape the Red Devil’s coaching structure by building a team under a head coach rather than a manager.

According to ESPN, Man Utd want to talk to O’Neil about ‘taking a role in the new coaching setup’ but it isn’t clear whether he would replace Erik ten Hag or work alongside him.

The report does state, however, that ‘no decisions have been made’ on Ten Hag’s future as yet.

The Dutchman has been under scrutiny due to Man Utd’s lack of success in the Premier League, but the victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final has helped ease the pressure somewhat.

Now, O’Neil has been ‘made aware that the Red Devils are interested in him’ but the role they are willing to offer ‘is not yet known.’

Gary O’Neil among coaches admired by Man Utd

O’Neil has done a tremendous job at Molineux since joining Wolves at the start of the season. The Midlands club currently sit in ninth place in the Premier League table and are dreaming of qualifying for Europe.

He was also a success at Bournemouth, guiding the Cherries to safety last term before being sacked – a decision that left many extremely shocked.

The English coach is under contract with Wolves until 2026, meaning Man Utd would have to pay them a compensation fee to bring him in.

Amid the uncertainty regarding Ten Hag, a number of managers have been linked with replacing him at Old Trafford.

England boss Gareth Southgate has emerged as a contender in recent weeks, with various outlets claiming that he commands the respect of many players and would be interested in taking the job.

Former Wolves man Julen Lopetegui, Brighton’s Roberto de Zerbi and Brentford’s Thomas Frank are also believed to have admirers within Man Utd.

It’s no surprise to see O’Neil emerging on the radar of top clubs, but it does seem unlikely that he would leave Wolves to join Man Utd unless it would be to replace Ten Hag.

