Ten Hag sack: Man Utd outcast to become key player again if Ratcliffe ousts struggling Dutchman

Jadon Sancho is open to ‘starting again’ at Manchester United if Erik ten Hag is removed as manager, and a report claims Sancho’s return to the fold would be at the behest of a key decision-maker Sir Jim Ratcliffe is about to hire.

Sancho has not played for the Red Devils since August after engaging in a public spat with Ten Hag. The disagreement related to an apparent lack of application in training, with the end result Sancho being loaned back to Borussia Dortmund in January.

Ten Hag insisted there could be a way back for Sancho at Old Trafford if he apologised for his conduct. Conversely, Sancho believed he had been scapegoated by his manager and duly refused to mend fences.

According to i news, sources close to the club insist the pair’s relationship is ‘irreparable.’ As such, Sancho does not appear to have much of a future in Manchester so long as Ten Hag remains at the helm.

However, there’s growing speculation Ten Hag could be removed this summer amid the club’s disastrous campaign.

Ten Hag’s tactics have been branded ‘kamikaze’ and barring a miracle, Man Utd will miss out on Champions League qualification.

Per i news, if new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe does sack Ten Hag, Sancho could come in from the cold and reignite his ailing Man Utd career.

They state the 24-year-old is ‘open’ to returning to the club and ‘starting again.’ Furthermore, Sancho may soon have a key ally in Manchester in the form of Jason Wilcox.

Wilcox key to Sancho decision

Per Fabrizio Romano, Wilcox has resigned as Southampton’s sporting director and has agreed to become the new technical director at Man Utd, replacing Darren Fletcher.

Wilcox previously worked wonders in Manchester City’s youth academy and is the man who ushered in Sancho’s youth team debut for the club when aged just 15.

Wilcox is described as being open to reintegrating Sancho back into the Old Trafford mix.

Adding to the chances Sancho gets a fresh start in Manchester are the claims Borussia Dortmund may not attempt to re-sign the winger next season.

Sancho has been a regular starter for the German giant and his performance levels have improved of late. However, a return of two goals and two assists in 14 appearances has hardly set the world alight.

i news clarified it’s still entirely possible Man Utd could sell Sancho, though if a permanent buyer at a suitable price point cannot be found, a fresh start at Old Trafford could await – assuming Ten Hag is sacked, of course.

