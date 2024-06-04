Erik ten Hag may yet face the sack and be replaced by Mauricio Pochettino as Manchester United manager

Manchester United have been told they could end up being “hoodwinked” by Erik ten Hag if they don’t sack him as manager this summer and must act swiftly to land his heir amid fresh claims the Dutchman took a look at a surprise free-transfer signing for the Red Devils.

It’s now approaching two weeks since strong reports emerged from journalist Jacob Steinberg that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has decided to sack Ten Hag as Manchester United boss regardless of the result in the FA Cup final. A horrendous Premier League campaign had seen the Red Devils finish in eighth – their lowest finish since 1989/90 – while they also disgraced themselves in the Champions League, crashing out of Europe altogether before Christmas after losing four of their six games.

Their simply unacceptable 4-0 trouncing at Crystal Palace towards the back end of the season appeared to be the final nail in the coffin for the Dutchman, whom TEAMtalk’s correspondent Fraser Gillan had revealed back in March would likely leave at the season’s end with many at Old Trafford already viewing him as a deadman walking.

However, United saved their best performance – both tactically and on an individual basis – for the cup final as they upset the formbook to deservedly beat Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley to deny Pep Guardiola’s side the double Double.

At the same time, it means United have now won two trophies in two seasons under Ten Hag, with the Dutchman challenging the club’s decision makers to ‘let him win trophies at another club’ if they no longer wanted him as manager.

Ten Hag sack: Man Utd urged to go after top-class replacement

Yet over 10 days later, United are seemingly no nearer an announcement on Ten Hag’s future, though a decision should be reached this week when the Dutchman returns from a holiday.

The delay would suggest that Ratcliffe and Co are still deliberating what to do for the best, with the win over City potentially making them think twice about releasing a manager – and being faced with around £7m in compensation costs – after just two seasons.

However, former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson is adamant that Ten Hag still needs to go and feels keeping him on would only delay the inevitable.

He told the Inside Track podcast: “Erik Ten Hag will be gone by Christmas. It will be the biggest mistake that they make. You look at the season and the way they performed. One game doesn’t mask a whole season.

“Yes, you do get hoodwinked into the fact they had a great performance and he got a tune out of this team. But actually, did he get a tune out of his team at Selhurst Park when they got beat 4-0? An FA Cup final doesn’t mask a whole season of woes.

“They need a big change there with INEOS and Jim Ratcliffe coming in. While Mauricio Pochettino is on the market, go and get a manager like that. Pochettino has been touted to Manchester United for a long time.

“I think you’re delaying the agony. With Ten Hag, you would just be kicking the can down the road and waiting for that next manager to come in. All the stats say he shouldn’t keep his job on the back of one game.”

Ten Hag, after beating City in the cup final, has a 57.89 win percentage record, having claimed victories in 66 of his 114 games to date.

Bizarre free-transfer signing claims for Man Utd

Ten Hag has also struggled on the transfer front since taking charge at Old Trafford and we understand that, if he does somehow avoid the sack, then all transfer activities will be taken away from him, with sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox overseeing the decision making from here on in.

Indeed, of his £175m outlay last summer, maybe only Rasmus Hojlund proved himself, with the jury still out on the injury-prone Mason Mount and often error-prone Andre Onana.

Furthermore, the huge sum splashed out Brazil winger Antony – who cost United an eye-watering £85m – is often used as a stick in which to beat United and Ten Hag with and moreso given Ajax had gone into that window initially valuing the winger at around £40m.

Ten Hag also moved to sign Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer on loan during his first season at the helm, with nearer doing enough to earn themselves a permanent move.

Having fallen out with Jadon Sancho too, United have arguably looked a little short of options in attack over the season, and one man who was linked with a move during the English winger’s exile by Ten Hag was former Aston Villa and Everton man Anwar El Ghazi.

With the transfer window shut, Ten Hag looked at the free agent as a potential signing, though those links appeared to disappear almost as quickly as they had appeared.

Incredibly, though, the winger himself has confirmed just how close that move came to coming off.

“It was true we were in talks but there was nothing concrete. I was a free agent after leaving PSV and they were struggling to find wingers,” El Ghazi told journalist Shaman Hafez.

“They were exploring the market. It was close but unfortunately it didn’t go through,” he added.

Ultimately, El Ghazi ended up signing for Mainz, though the move there did not go well with the player released just a month later. The 29-year-old remains without a club.