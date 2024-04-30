Next Man Utd manager: Ratcliffe ‘in touch’ with former Real Madrid boss as Ten Hag sack looms

The future of Erik ten Hag at Manchester United will be decided in the coming weeks and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is already looking at potential new managers.

The Red Devils have endured a disappointing season and currently sit in sixth place in the table – out of the race for Champions League qualification.

Ten Hag has taken a lot of criticism for his team’s performances and various outlets have suggested that winning the FA Cup final against Manchester City is the only thing that could save his job.

Ratcliffe and his recruitment team have their eye on replacement candidates, with England boss Gareth Southgate and former Chelsea man Graham Potter both admired.

However, according to Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, former Spain, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is another option on Man Utd’s radar.

AC Milan have been in talks with the manager for some time but despite a deal being close to completion, the club’s supporters started a petition against his appointment.

This could ultimately lead to a collapse in negotiations and the Red Devils are reportedly ready to swoop in for his signature.

READ MORE: Man Utd: Primary suitor aborts Rashford pursuit, with colossal £111m striker signing happening instead

Man Utd make ‘tentative contact’ with former Real Madrid boss

The report claims that Lopetegui has ‘held meetings’ with the Milan hierarchy but the chances of him taking the job at the San Siro are ‘diminishing.’

Man Utd have now been ‘in touch’ with his representatives amid the uncertainty. It’s described as ‘tentative contact’ at this stage, while Ten Hag remains in his post.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, West Ham has made a ‘lucrative contract offer; to the manager and he would be ‘open’ to a return to the Premier League.

Lopetegui did not win a single trophy during his time with Real Madrid but did lift the Europa League with Sevilla – his biggest managerial achievement.

The Spanish coach was popular among the Wolves supporters after he guided them away from relegation, but ultimately left the club by mutual consent after the club’s hierarchy said they did not have the resources for his ambitious transfer plans.

Lopetegui would have more funds to play with at Man Utd so a move to Old Trafford could suit him well.

The 57-year-old generally employs an attacking 4-3-3 formation with an attacking midfielder being the focal point, which would be perfect for captain Bruno Fernandes.

It will be interesting to see if Man Utd lodge a formal offer for Lopetegui in the coming weeks, as they will have to move quickly to beat other suitors to his signature.

DON’T MISS: Shock Man Utd star wanted by Saudi chiefs as triple Old Trafford exit gathers pace