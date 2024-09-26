Exclusive: Ten Hag sack a ‘matter of time’ as Man Utd chiefs open door for world-class successor

Erik ten Hag is likely to be sacked by Man Utd before the end of the season

Erik ten Hag is on borrowed time at Manchester United and they are actively looking at managers who could replace him, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The Red Devils have had another slow start to the season, picking up just seven points from five matches so far, leaving them 11th in the Premier League table.

Man Utd also got off to a poor start in the Europa League on Wednesday, drawing 1-1 with underdogs FC Twente.

Questions are already being raised about Ten Hag and sources have given TEAMtalk an insight into the mood at Old Trafford.

The Man Utd board handed the Dutch coach a contract extension over the summer, but that was only because they failed to attract a better option. Talks were held with both Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino but they were not convinced to take the job.

This left the Red Devils in a situation which meant they had to back Ten Hag. Sources close to the club say that those behind the scenes were both “delighted and concerned” when they won the FA Cup, because it made sacking Ten Hag much more problematic.

Some sources believe that if Man Utd hadn’t lifted the trophy, Ten Hag would have been axed before the start of this season.

READ MORE: Ashworth pondering shock Man Utd January move for former Tottenham midfielder

Ten Hag sack is a ‘matter of time’

The sentiment at Old Trafford doesn’t seem to have changed this term. We understand that Man Utd are still on the lookout for a manager who’s capable of taking the club back to the top of the Premier League.

Sources are adamant that they do not believe that to be Ten Hag and he is merely in place whilst the club structure is built back to an elite standard.

There have been multiple appointments behind the scenes such as Sporting Director Dan Ashworth, club CEO Omar Berrada, assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, Technical Director Jason Wilcox and others.

TEAMtalk sources close to the Red Devils believe it is a ‘matter of time’ before Ten Hag is sacked and a new boss is put in place.

They have made it clear that the aim is still to find an elite coach who can take the club up a few more gears.

That was the hope in the summer and it is unlikely that Ten Hag will be in charge by the end of the season. It’s felt that the players would also welcome a fresh approach and the appointment of a new, world-class manager.

Man Utd linked with four potential new managers

Meanwhile, Van Nistelrooy has been named as the favourite to replace Ten Hag by the bookmakers, but he isn’t the only name in the frame.

Former England boss Gareth Southgate and ex-Bayern and Chelsea man Tuchel reportedly remain on the Red Devils’ radar and they are two names to keep an eye out for in the coming months.

Newcastle’s Eddie Howe and Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi have also been touted as potential candidates in the last few days.

Man Utd are also keen to bring in a new midfielder in January and Inter star Nicolo Barella is one of the names on Ashworth’s shortlist, per reports.

We understand that Manchester City are also admirers of the 27-year-old Italian international as they eye cover for injured star Rodri.

IN FOCUS: Ten Hag’s poor European record

Erik ten Hag’s record with Man Utd in Europe

DON’T MISS: The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…