Manchester United will take what has been described as a measured approach when debating the future of Erik ten Hag over Tuesday’s executive meeting in London – and with David Moyes and Jamie Carragher offering contrasting views on what they expect the Dutchman to be sacked.

The Red Devils are struggling down in 14th place in the Premier League table, with the eight points taken from their opening seven games representing the worst start made to a season by the club in 35 years. And with Manchester United closer to the relegation zone than they are the top four, pressure on Ten Hag’s position has risen exponentially.

With the club’s executives consisting of minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, his right-hand man, Sir Dave Brailsford, chief executive Omar Berrada, co-chairman Joel Glazer, sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox meeting in an unnamed London location on Tuesday, a debate over whether to stick or twist on the Ten Hag reign will be right at the top of the agenda.

However, former United boss David Moyes is adamant the Dutchman deserves to stay, telling BBC Sport he feels the 54-year-old deserves a longer period to prove himself.

“I think he’s doing a brilliant job,” Moyes stated. “I think he’s shown brilliant resilience in the situation that he’s in and I think he should be credited for how well he’s conducted himself.

“As far as I know, I don’t see him ducking any questions or any media interviews that you people [the media] put forward to him.

“I think you have to give him great credit for that but it’s a job that is going to attract immense pressure, people talking, so I have to say that I think he’s doing a brilliant job.”

Carragher feels Ten Hag has been hung out to dry

Carragher, meanwhile, fears the worst for the Dutchman, though and says the axe will likely fall in the future even if it doesn’t on Tuesday.

“He’ll probably find it tough to get to the next international break as the manager, but if the results turn of course he will.

“At Man Utd it’s not just about results, for a long time it’s been about performances. A lot of the time when they get results, it feels a little bit fortunate in some ways.

“Last season Scott McTominay got so many last-minute goals for them, and you know if performances don’t improve they can’t get sustained results.

“They might get one here or there, that’s why we love the game, unexpected things can happen. But the start of this season hasn’t been too different in terms of performances, you’re seeing the same things we saw last season.

“It’ll be tough for him, but I do have sympathy for him. He’s been hung out to dry on the back of the ownership talking to other managers in the summer.

“No one in employment would want their bosses publicly speaking to lots of different people within the game, but it’s going to be tough for him to see out the season.”

Ten Hag sack: all the details of Tuesday’s meeting as Sir Jim makes huge call

While the topic of Ten Hag’s future and the club’s disappointing start to the season will be top of the agenda, we understand that Tuesday’s meeting has been in the diary all year, with club executives having long planned to meet at this point in the season to discuss their progress.

However, our correspondent Fraser Gillan has been told Ratcliffe has asked for successors to be assessed, has decided it’s time for change but will leave it to Ashworth, Wilcox and Berrada to decide on who is best equipped to take the club forward. There is also an acceptance they may have to wait to get the right person.

On the flip side, Sky Sports also reports United will take a ‘measured approach’ to debating Ten Hag’s future – and giving him longer in the role to prove himself and turn things around cannot be ruled out either.

While the club going winless for five games has been noted, all aspects of the side’s performances will be analysed, including the teams’ metrics this season compared to last and whether tangible improvements have been made.

To that end, there are major concerns around their goals tally with United having registered just five times in those seven games – a total only better than 19th-placed Southampton.

Noted too are last season’s failings such as an inability to put pressure on the ball, an unwillingness to track runners, the way the side are considered too easy to play against, as well as quick capitulations after conceding.

On the plus side, there has been a defensive improvement in terms of shots faced against them.

Ten Hag himself jetted off on holiday on Monday in total confidence his job is not on the line and under the assumption that he will still be in charge for the Old Trafford clash against Brentford on Saturday week.

“I don’t have any idea that is different because they should have told me [if not],” Ten Hag told Sky Sports after the 0-0 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday.

“We communicate very openly and transparently. I speak continuously with them. Every week, I would say every day, we talk, so I expect I will speak with them.

“We are all on board together, on one page, we know what we are working through it’s a long-term process. We have come through two very tough away games.

“This is a team, we showed the belief and faith we have. I think it’s the fourth clean sheet this season. You see we had a very good organisation and togetherness. There was good character and good spirit as a team. Determined, resilient.

“We almost didn’t concede a chance, when you defend like this and get some luck, in the end, they had a big chance but it was almost the only chance I think. But the two teams were really balanced.”

Zirkzee linked with January exit / Rooney hopes Ten Hag stays

Meanwhile, one of United’s major summer signings – forward Joshua Zirkzee – is being linked with an immediate return to Serie A after an underwhelming start to life at Old Trafford.

The Netherlands star signed in a £36.5m move from Bologna over the summer but has scored just one goal and recently came in for some savage criticism from Paul Scholes.

Now reports claim three Italian sides are looking into the possibility of rescuing the 23-year-old from those struggles and with Rudy Galetti explaining why Zirkzee’s exit is a genuine possibility.

Wayne Rooney, meanwhile, hopes Ten Hag will be afforded more time to turn United around, having named the one factor that could yet turn their struggles into success.

In the wake of all the speculation on the manager’s head, however, United have been linked with several alternative options, ranging from Unai Emery – a link that was very quickly played down for two reasons – to Xabi Alonso and Xavi Hernandez.

Reports in Spain claim a move for Xavi would be sweetened by United also signing one of the Blaugrana legend’s favourite former players.

