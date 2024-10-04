Ratcliffe provides 10-word verdict on Ten Hag as Man Utd ‘rejected’ by top Italian boss

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been quizzed on the future of Erik ten Hag, while Manchester United have been snubbed by Simone Inzaghi, the Italian press claim.

Ratcliffe is currently in Barcelona to watch his INEOS Britannia sailing team compete in the Americas Cup. After Britain qualified for the final of the competition for the first time since 1964, BBC Sport Editor Dan Roan interviewed the Man Utd part-owner amid intense speculation about whether Ten Hag will keep his role as manager at Old Trafford.

When asked if he has faith in Ten Hag, Ratcliffe replied: “I don’t want to answer that question.”

The British billionaire then gave his 10-word assessment of the Dutchman by saying: “I like Erik. I think he’s a very good coach.”

Ratcliffe refused to say whether Ten Hag will stay in the job or be sacked, stating that the team he has hired at Man Utd must make the final decision.

“At the end of the day it’s not my call, it’s the management team that’s running Manchester United that have to decide how we best run the team in many different respects,” he added.

“But that team that’s running Manchester United has only been together since June or July. They weren’t there in January, February, March or April – [CEO] Omar [Berrada], [Sporting Director] Dan Ashworth – they only arrived in July.

“They’ve only been there…you can count it in weeks almost – they’ve not been there a long time so they need to take stock and make some sensible decisions.

“Our objective is very clear – we want to take Manchester United back to where it should be, and it’s not there yet, obviously – that’s very clear.”

According to Sport Italia, the Man Utd hierarchy have already ‘offered’ the managerial job to Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi, but he has ‘rejected’ their advances.

Simone Inzaghi a target but not No 1 objective

TEAMtalk can confirm that Man Utd have indeed taken a look at Inzaghi amid the great work he has done with Inter, though claims that the 48-year-old has been offered the role are wide of the mark.

As things stand, Man Utd’s No 1 candidate to replace Ten Hag is Thomas Tuchel, who remains a free agent after leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season.

Red Devils chiefs are keen to speak to Graham Potter, Eddie Howe and Gareth Southgate too, having identified the trio as the ‘best of British’.

In terms of an immediate, interim replacement for Ten Hag, Man Utd feel they have the perfect man for the job in Ruud van Nistelrooy.

It is not out of the question that Van Nistelrooy could be named manager on a permanent basis, should he impress while in temporary charge.

One manager who will likely be linked with Man Utd is Unai Emery, as the Spaniard is doing fantastically well at Aston Villa.

However, Simon Jordan has urged Emery to avoid heading to Old Trafford. Fellow pundit Jermaine Pennant has labelled Ten Hag ‘One Hag’, as he is seemingly down to his very last life.

Man Utd round-up: Turkish pursuit, Garnacho price

Meanwhile, Man Utd have set their sights on Benfica ace Kerem Akturkoglu following his sensational start to the campaign.

The Turkey winger has already notched six goals and five assists in 11 club appearances so far this term. This has alerted Man Utd officials to his ability.

As per Spanish outlet Fichajes, Man Utd are weighing up a potential €40m (£33.7m / US$44.1m) offer for Akturkoglu, who mainly likes to play on the left side.

Should Akturkoglu arrive at Man Utd, then he would provide cover and competition for players such as Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford.

Recent reports have suggested that Man Utd are at small risk of losing Garnacho, with both Barcelona and Juventus eyeing him up.

But sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd are determined to keep hold of the wide man.

Man Utd want over £70m (€83.7m / US$91.7m) before they even consider selling Garnacho, and that value is only likely to rise.