Ten Hag sack: Ratcliffe urged to ditch astonishing Man Utd replacement plan by TNT Sports pundit

Ally McCoist has weighed in on the Man Utd manager search

Ally McCoist has issued a brutal response to claims Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe might replace Erik ten Hag with Graham Potter, revealing what the former Chelsea boss must do first.

Ratcliffe and his INEOS counterpart Sir Dave Brailsford are conducting a thorough evaluation of Man Utd, analysing what things the club does well and in which areas there is need for improvement. Ratcliffe is likely to sanction several high-profile departures in the summer, with Christian Eriksen, Raphael Varane and Casemiro among the players under threat.

To replace those ageing players, Ratcliffe will push for Man Utd to sign younger, hungrier stars such as Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Joao Neves of Benfica.

Ratcliffe must also decide whether Man Utd could do with landing a better manager who can replace Ten Hag and help the Red Devils become regular title challengers.

Possible successors include England boss Gareth Southgate and Thiago Motta, who has done an excellent job at Bologna this season.

Surprisingly, Ratcliffe has also been tipped to enter talks with Potter. The 48-year-old has been out of work since being axed by Chelsea in April last year.

DON’T MISS – Ten Hag sack: Five left-field contenders to become next Man Utd manager analysed

During an appearance on talkSPORT (via MEN), TNT Sports pundit McCoist was asked about Man Utd potentially landing Potter.

The former Rangers star thinks Potter must rebuild his reputation at a different club before joining a ‘Big Six’ side such as Man Utd.

Graham Potter not a ‘good fit’ for Man Utd

“No, I don’t think he’d be a good fit for that job. I think he’ll need to go somewhere else first after the disappointment at Chelsea,” McCoist declared.

“I don’t think he’ll come into the running for United because I don’t think it’s a good look for them taking a manager who’s been sacked at Chelsea.”

Ratcliffe is an admirer of Potter following the great work the coach did at Brighton. Ratcliffe is eager to sign the best young players around and feels Potter has the ability to help turn them into top-quality stars.

However, Man Utd fans would be disappointed if the Solihull-born manager arrived at Old Trafford. After all, he failed to improve Chelsea during his time in West London, despite co-owner Todd Boehly sanctioning a plethora of big-money deals.

Potter also failed to enforce his exciting style on the Chelsea squad, with his tactics at Brighton previously earning plenty of praise.

As McCoist points out, it would make sense for Potter to rejuvenate his career by taking on a role in a less pressurised environment.

Interestingly, Potter has been linked with major European clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Ajax and AC Milan in recent months.

READ MORE: 10 times Liverpool and Man Utd rivalled each other for major signings – and who won