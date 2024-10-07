Ratcliffe ‘wants’ Ten Hag sack at Man Utd as ex-caretaker boss tipped to return amid conflicting reports

There are conflicting reports surrounding the future of Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, with one journalist claiming Sir Jim Ratcliffe is pushing to swing the axe and suggesting Michael Carrick might return to Old Trafford.

Earlier on Monday, ESPN reporter Rob Dawson stated that ‘Man Utd don’t really want to sack Ten Hag’ as it would be ’embarrassing’ for them after deciding to stick with the Dutchman over the summer. But there will clearly be conversations going on at Man Utd during the international break as the team has suffered frustrating results against Liverpool, Crystal Palace, FC Twente, Tottenham Hotspur and Porto recently.

According to The United Stand journalist Sam C, who has been writing on X (formerly known as Twitter), Man Utd part-owner Ratcliffe ‘wants change’ at managerial level.

The British billionaire has apparently decided ‘enough is enough’, which suggests that Ten Hag is under immediate risk of being sacked, though ‘no final decision’ has been made yet.

In a separate post, the Man Utd reporter adds that legendary former midfielder Carrick is an option to return to the club in a coaching capacity.

The 43-year-old, who is currently in charge of Middlesbrough in the Championship, ‘would be open’ to reuniting with Man Utd, too. However, he is viewed as a possible caretaker manager or as an assistant, rather than a successor to Ten Hag.

Of course, Carrick was previously a member of Man Utd’s coaching staff between July 2018 and November 2021 before stepping up to the role of caretaker manager following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

DON’T MISS – Next Man Utd manager: EVERY single option tipped to replace increasingly doomed Ten Hag

Ten Hag must turn Man Utd results around

Last week, Ratcliffe was quizzed about Ten Hag’s position while watching his INEOS Britannia sailing team in Barcelona. He said he ‘likes Erik’ and thinks he’s a ‘very good coach’.

Although, Ratcliffe stopped short of giving the 54-year-old his full support. The club chief added that the final decision will be made by the leadership team he has brought together, which includes Omar Berrada (CEO), Jason Wilcox (technical director) and Dan Ashworth (sporting director).

While Carrick is only being looked at as a potential short-term solution, Man Utd are eyeing up some other big names.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Thomas Tuchel is their No 1 target. Thomas Frank is also under consideration after all the great work he has done at Brentford, while the ‘best of British’ options include Graham Potter, Eddie Howe and Gareth Southgate.

The goalless draw with Aston Villa on Sunday may have seen Ten Hag do just enough to keep his job over the next few weeks. However, in order to win over the likes of Ratcliffe, Berrada and Wilcox, he simply has to get Man Utd firing when they return to action after the international break.

Man Utd’s next three games are against Brentford, Fenerbahce and West Ham United. If they lose two of those matches, then Ten Hag will find it very difficult to convince the Man Utd hierarchy that he is the right man to take the side forward.

Tuchel in particular will be watching the situation closely, as he has always been keen to manage the Red Devils and is the current frontrunner to take over.

READ MORE: Stunning Man Utd transfer falls into Ten Hag’s lap, with return of former star to solve glaring issue

Man Utd round-up: Barcelona link, Scholes criticism

Reports in Catalonia have named Barcelona legend Xavi as an ‘ideal’ option to replace Ten Hag in the Old Trafford hot seat.

Xavi has been a free agent since his exit from Barca at the end of last season. It is claimed that the 44-year-old could bring Barca’s midfield starlet Fermin Lopez with him to Man Utd, though TEAMtalk understands that other managers such as Tuchel and Howe have a better chance of entering into advanced talks for the job.

Meanwhile, Man Utd legend Paul Scholes has once again ripped into both Ten Hag and his former club.

Following the draw at Villa, he said: “It’s a ridiculous amount of money and some of them can’t get in the team!

“You think of Ugarte coming into the club who was supposed to change the way the midfield was… he didn’t play him.

“De Ligt, £50m and he didn’t play him. Jonny Evans has come in at 36 years old instead of him.

“[Lisandro] Martinez, Ten Hag brought him into the club. What’s he thinking today? Jonny Evans is playing, Maguire started, [Victor] Lindelof comes on before him.

“It’s just a recruitment mess really.”