Ten Hag sack: Man Utd issued fate ‘weeks ago’ but gamble to keep ‘secret’ went up in flames

The decision for Manchester United to sack Erik ten Hag was a secret that got out early

Football pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft has revealed Manchester United told Erik ten Hag he would be sacked “weeks ago” and it was a “gamble” to think the secret would remain so until after the FA Cup final.

United’s second season under Ten Hag fell way below the standards that he set in the first. Indeed, in the initial stages of his tenure, it looked as if the Manchester outfit had finally found a manager capable of returning them to elite status.

The new boss achieved a third-placed Premier League finish, reached two finals, and won one of them – the League Cup.

This season was the polar opposite, United’s eighth-placed finish consigning them to their worst season in Premier League history; they also failed miserably in the League Cup, but did manage to get to the FA Cup final.

But before that final game of the season is played, Ten Hag’s fate has already been decided.

He was up against it for a while, with many reports suggesting Sir Jim Ratcliffe was going to get rid, and it seems he’s pulled the trigger on that decision before the Dutchman can even walk out for his final game as United boss.

An explosive report states Ten Hag’s future will be away from Old Trafford no matter what happens in the final.

It seems unfair for him to learn that within a day of his side taking to the field for the huge end-of-season tie, but it was apparently communicated to him way before the media got hold of the story.

Ten Hag informed of sack ‘weeks ago’

That’s according to Fjortoft, who states there have been three United games since Ten Hag was told his fate.

“To think that ONE game at Wembley is decisive for Ten Hag’s future is lack of respect and knowledge for how INEOS works,” he said.

“Stay or go? Decided weeks ago.

“I understand he was told the week before the Arsenal game.”

While United lost against the Gunners, they won the final two Premier League games of the season, which is a sign that Ten Hag’s professionalism will remain for the FA Cup final, which he’s likely to put up a good fight in.

‘Secret’ let slip too soon

Fjortoft also suggests that the secret of the Dutchman’s sacking was not supposed to come out yet, but given the size of the story and club, he’s not surprised it has.

“Was always a gamble to think that this could be a secret till after the FA Cup final,” he added.

If Ten Hag does indeed already know his future, then nothing is likely to change.

If the latest reports are false and this is how he has found out he’ll be leaving, though, he is not likely to be a happy man at all, and that could impact United’s chances in the final.

